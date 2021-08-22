A young Ghanaian lady named Franklina Amoah has shared an amazing success story that has popped many eyes online

According to Franklina, her dream was to work at a company named Hubtel but she applied to have her national service there and was not accepted

However, just a year later, Franklina has been recruited full-time as an employee

Franklina Amoah, a brilliant Ghanaian lady has been employed as a UX Designer at Hubtel after she was earlier unable to get the opportunity to have her national service at the same company.

In a narration on her LinkedIn handle, Franklina stated that Hubtel has been the dream company she has always wanted to work at and was quite sad that she was unable to get in for national service.

What she said

However, just a year after that, her words were:

A year ago, I desperately wanted to have my National Service with Hubtel. I reached out to employees there to help me with that but it didn’t go as planned. Fast forward, a year after, I’m an employee with Hubtel. Call it whatever you want. I call it Grace.

Lots of Ghanaians went straight into the comment section of Franklina's post to contratulate her on brilliant achievement in her life.

Social media reactions

Below were some of the comments:

Dr. Adjatay Agyekum Adjatey said:

Congratulations Franklina Amoah . Observing keenly, you’ve got a LOT to offer Hubtel; through your Proactivity. Mostly importantly, you got a lot to LEARN. Go!

Ernestina Afriyie mentioned:

That is it! Very inspiring. Wish you the very best.

Kwame Yaw-kan Kojo indicated:

Congratulations Dear

