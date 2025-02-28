A Ghanaian teacher has gained internet fame for his innovative approach to teaching mathematics, using songs and dances to explain complex concepts

In a viral video, the teacher is seen enthusiastically teaching his students about geometry, with a focus on polygons

The unique method has made learning fun for his students, who show great confidence and love for mathematics

A Ghanaian teacher has become an internet sensation after devising an innovative method of teaching his pupils.

The unidentified teacher's unique approach to teaching mathematics left his pupils captivated.

In a trending video sighted on Instagram, the Ghanaian teacher was seen teaching his students geometry, with a special focus on polygons.

Mathematics is a difficult subject for many students worldwide, including Ghanaians.

However, to give his pupils a strong foundation in the subject, the young teacher composed a special song to help them memorize geometry and other concepts.

According to reports, the teacher uses songs and dances to explain complex mathematical concepts, making learning fun for his students.

He also incorporates real-life scenarios and examples to illustrate key points, making the learning experience more relatable to his pupils.

From the viral video, the school pupils appear to be having fun while enthusiastically reciting the various types and sizes of polygons with ease amid singing and dancing.

"Three-sided figure, triangle, triangle. Four-sided figure rectangle, rectangle. Five-sided figure, pentagon, pentagon. Six-sided figure, hexagon, hexagon," they sang after their teacher.

It's unclear what level the teacher took the students from in terms of their appreciation of the subject, but they showed great confidence and love for mathematics.

Ghanaian maths teacher's video goes viral

The Ghanaian maths teacher's video with the school pupils has gone viral on social media, with many netizens commending him.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below.

@opoowazy said:

"When the jama leader for Conti is posted to Ankaase M/A Primary for his NSS."

@masonmaxey2021 also said:

"This is good. Music helps you learn. Why do you think kids are showing people and on dr^gs going to jail and sh^^t? It's what they are listening to. Music is powerful."

@odonkor_rita commented:

"A very beautiful way to learn. These children will never forget this topic in their lives."

@ladyhelengee also commented:

"Ah I'll be singing this song while sleeping koraa asem ooo."

@7_11_autos wrote:

"Not me sitting in the back seat shouting gigagon for all of them."

Ghanaian teacher dances with pupils

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a female Ghanaian teacher went viral for dancing with her school pupils.

The viral TikTok video saw the happy-looking teacher dancing with joy as she shook her body in the full glare of the young kids.

The teacher and her pupils turned their lesson period into a mini party as they sang and danced to Lucky Mensah's famous tune, “bottom of my heart."

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the teacher for creating an excellent rapport with her pupils.

