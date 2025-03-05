Nollywood actress and wife of Nigerian billionaire and politician, Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniels, has showcased a new luxury Rolex watch

She shared a video of her unboxing the new timepiece, which is valued at approximately $30,000, describing the amount as easy money

Coming amid recent rumors about her marriage, the actress' show of wealth has triggered mixed reactions from her followers

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has again captured public attention by flaunting her wealth online.

This time, the Nollywood star showcased a lavish new Rolex wristwatch she got valued at over $30,000.

In a video shared on her social media platforms, Regina Daniels appears excited as she removes her previous watch and tries on the new luxury timepiece.

The display of wealth seems to contrast with recent rumours surrounding her personal life, including unconfirmed reports of marital discord with her husband.

Ned Nwoko's wife, Regina Daniels, shows off a $30k Rolex amid marital rumours. Photo source: @princenednwoko, @regina.daniels

Recently, there have been rumours about her husband, Ned Nwoko's alleged involvement with fellow actress Chika Ike, which both Nwoko and Ike have strongly denied.

Despite the circulating rumours, Daniels has maintained a relatively public presence and seems to be enjoying her wealth as she appeared to be in high spirits in the video.

Regina Daniels unboxes new $30k Rolex

Dressed in a pink and white striped shirt with a pink scarf, the mother of two unboxes the new Rolex while sitting in a car.

With a full smile, she takes off the gold-coloured watch she is wearing and replaces it with the new one, which is silver in colour.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, which was recently reactivated, she described the money she used to purchase the timepiece as easy money.

"Easy 30k," she said.

See the video of Regina Daniels' Rolex below:

Regina Daniels' Rolex triggers fans

The new watch acquired by Regina Daniels has triggered reactions from her followers. While some hailed and praised her lavish lifestyle, others criticised her. Some were concerned about Regina and asked her to mute her comments section.

charma_e.e urged her on:

"Confuse us girl until we learn to mind our own business 🙌."

pamsktchen wondered:

"Omor... Some women with hatred na 5&6. They'll hate you for nothing even when they don't know you. Keep living your best life Regina, the world will adjust."

saheedonpi advised Regina to mute comments:

"Why not stop posting for now or lock the comments Please for your health and peace ✌🏻🙌🤷🏻‍♂️."

choice_sasha said:

"Some ladies under this comment section insulting Regina..... If you check well, they never see food chop..... Insulting person wey better pass you😂😂 funny people."

vivianammissah said:

"I'll bet my last coins that half of you lot crave Rege's lifestyle."

odesco070 said:

"Beautiful girl see how intelligent this girl is❤️❤️❤️ playing with adults and people grandmother and father on social media 😂."

coalcitygist said:

"The simple way to know when Nigerians are going through a lot is by post - post. Their status go full 😂😂😂😂. Na who love never pour spit on the face that will not understand what asa Odogwu is passing through. Love and religion is the biggest sc@m in life."

shalic6 said:

"@regina.daniels no caption for the watch? We wanna read naa, next must be your fancy car, right. Show that man you work hard and you can buy your own Lamborghini 😍😍😍😍😍."

successpropertymanagers said:

"Use your platform to influence young people on personal self-development, job creation and wealth creation. How many jobs have you created since you embarked on this journey? Stop this nonsense you’re always putting out to the public."

zamani_iceii observed she was not wearing her wedding ring:

"Swear say na so your body be Akpamu… where is your ring 💍…. U never see anything 😂."

Regina Daniels and Nwoko's wedding video resurfaces

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a throwback video from Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko's traditional wedding in 2019 had resurfaced on social media.

The video showed a young and innocent-looking Regina Daniels standing beside a seated Nwoko, who was positioned next to the actress's mother, Rita Daniels.

Social media users who observed a massive transformation in the actress shared their thoughts on the old video compared to Regina’s current lifestyle.

