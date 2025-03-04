A video of Stonebwoy's former bodyguard Alahye Bobo freestyling is making rounds on social media

The new artiste affirmed his love for Stonebwoy and threw some subliminal shots at his rival Shatta Wale

The video has sparked conversations about how talented the former bouncer is and how far he could go with Stonebwoy's help

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's former bodyguard Alahhye Bobo has ventured into music. A video of him rapping has popped up fueling conversations about his talent and potential.

Stonebwoy's body guard shades Shatta Wale in his new track. Photo source: @AlayeBobo, ShattaWale

Source: Facebook

In the video, the new musician described himself as Stonebwoy's child and affirmed his love for the Afro-dancehall superstar.

Stonebwoy and Alaye have worked for nearly a decade. His intolerance for fans wanting to get close to Stonebwoy during public appearances made him feared by many.

Not much was heard from him after the infamous TGMA gun-drawing incident that caused Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale to be banned by the scheme.

Alahye Bobo referenced the incident and accused Shatta Wale of running from Stonebwoy on the infamous night. He mocked him and expressed his readiness to face him.

Stonebwoy's bodyguard Alahye Bobo on duty. Photo source: Facebook: AlahyeBobo

Source: Facebook

While Shatta Wale has been unable to return to the award scheme ever since the incident, Stonebwoy believes he deserves to be acknowledged as the Artiste of the Year despite the show ending abruptly due to the scuffle.

That night deepened the barrier between both artistes for nearly two decades.

Stonebwoy's bodyguard's performance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Alahye Bobo's new freestyle.

@medoworof said:

"He make I excite pass. Bobo for give am verse."

@moriah84984 wrote:

"He’s better than Shatter Wale 100% 🤣

@SmimmyD remarked:

"This one wey Abass Sarki go mia am within 1 min🤣 if the Nima boys vexx lol."

Emprezz fresh noted:

"With all dis he's takin peller to his show and u there shouting."

Aproditeee❤️ shared:

"Na he should involve himself in beef that is making both of them money, lmao even those on his record label have left many him bodyguard🤣🤣."

💰StAfF_MaN 🇬🇭🇳🇬❤💯 added:

"Hehehe can't stop laughing 🤣😂🤣😂 he's even better than wale 😂😂😂."

Stonebwoy buys rings for manager

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had kickstarted his activation in the UK ahead of his London show with a shopping spree.

The musician surprised his manager Chief Stylez with an expensive diamond ring and did the same for two other team members.

He also splashed over a million on some luxury jewelleries from Joseph Frost's collection giving them out to a select few Lucky fans in London.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh