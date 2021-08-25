Adwoa Kontoh Yeboah, a brilliant lady from Ghana, was sworn in as an Attorney by the New York State Supreme Court

This has given the new Attorney the license to practice in both New York and Ghana

Adwoa announced her latest achievement on LinkedIn and has been congratulated massively in the comment section

A Ghanaian lady, Adwoa Kontoh Yeboah, has become a licensed Attorney in New York and Ghana after she was sworn in by the New York State Supreme Court.

The new Attorney shared a post about her achievement on her personal LinkedIn handle after her virtual swearing-in ceremony on August 19, 2021.

In her own words

"It’s official! New York Bar Swearing-in Ceremony: 08:19:2021. It’s been a rough ride with delays by COVID and all but here we are; licensed attorney, Ghana and the State of New York. I’m forever grateful to family and some very amazing and supportive friends!" she declared.

Adwoa Kontoh Yeboah Credit: LinkedIn, Adwoa Kontoh Yeboah

Thomas Clark, a Chief Financial Officer at Georgetown University Law Center refers to Adwoa as a consummate professional.

"I highly recommend her. She is not only very intelligent and hard-working, but she possesses strong inter-personal skills that allows her to work collaboratively in small or large group settings. She is one of the most positive and optimistic individuals I have met in my career," he said.

Social media reactions

After announcing her feat on social media, Adwoa Kontoh Yeboah got a lot of pleasant comments from Ghanaians especially.

Below were some of them

Victor Kwegyir said:

Congratulations. Continued success and greater heights and achievements to you.

Jessica Brum stated

Congratulations!!! I am so happy for you!

Young Ghanaian lady turns lawyer in England and Wales

In a previous YEN.com.gh report, a young and beautiful Ghanaian lady called Deladem Dzotsi was called to the bar of England and Wales as a qualified barrister on her 24th birthday.

The lady who made the announcement on her personal Twitter handle, @delademdzotsi, indicated that the grand moment in her life took place on May 27, 2021.

Along with the exciting pronouncement, the beautiful 24-year-old lady attached three photos of herself beaming with elegant smiles in her robe and wig.

