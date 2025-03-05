Vinicius Junior has broken his silence about missing out on the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award to Manchester City's Rodri

Despite being the bookmaker's favourite to clinch the prestigious prize, Rodri scooped the award with 1170 points, just 41 more than Vinícius

Meanwhile, Vini would be hopeful to get his campaign back on track to stand a chance of winning the prize this year

For a player accustomed to dazzling displays and celebrating major triumphs, missing out on a prestigious individual honour can be a bitter pill to swallow.

Vinícius Júnior, one of the most electrifying talents in football today, had set his sights on the Ballon d’Or, only to see the prize elude him.

The Brazilian forward was instrumental for Real Madrid, particularly in the latter half of the 2023/24 season, delivering match-winning performances and even finding the net in the UEFA Champions League final.

His contributions made a compelling case for the accolade, but when the votes were counted last October, Manchester City’s midfield maestro, Rodri, emerged as the recipient, per ESPN.

Vinícius’ reacts to losing Ballon d'Or to Rodri

Rodri’s role in City’s historic fourth consecutive Premier League title and Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph was undeniable, yet many believed Vinícius had done enough to claim the Golden Ball.

Real Madrid, feeling a sense of injustice, decided to boycott the Ballon d’Or gala in protest, citing what they perceived as bias from the organizers.

Despite their absence, Los Blancos were still recognised as the Club of the Year at the event.

Now, months after the decision, Vinícius has broken his silence, offering his perspective on the outcome.

"I did not feel betrayed because people vote what they believe," he stated, as quoted by Tribuna. "I believe in myself, my teammates too. Many people gave me a lot of support to continue playing well."

While the 24-year-old admitted that winning the Ballon d’Or was never a childhood dream, he confessed that being shortlisted among the final nominees ignited a new level of excitement.

"I have never dreamed of winning the Ballon d'Or, but of course, when you are close to win it [you get excited]," he revealed.

Vinícius also addressed the decision not to attend the ceremony in Paris, hinting that he would have liked to be present. However, he respected the club’s stance on the matter.

"The club made the decision not to go. They asked me to stay in Madrid, and I agreed," he explained.

Though he missed out on football’s most coveted individual honour, the Brazilian remains focused on the bigger picture—helping Real Madrid chase more silverware and strengthening his case for future recognition on the grandest stage.

Vinicius agonisingly missed out on winning the Ballon d'Or Award, losing the coveted prize by just 41 points. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

While Madrid remain in contention to win the La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League, Vini has been far from the player that proved instrumental for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

He would hope for a quick turnaround as the season enters into the business stage.

Ancelotti backs Vinicius and Mbappe

