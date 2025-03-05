The Ghana Football Association has temporarily suspended the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as Kotoko's home venue.

Asante Kotoko next competitive match is an MTN FA Cup match scheduled for March 12 at the Kumasi Sports Stadium

The Porcupine Warriors say they have no alternatives while stressing their intention to continue playing their home games in Kumasi

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), through its Club Licensing Department, has banned Asante Kotoko from using the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as their home venue, citing safety and security concerns.

This ruling came on Tuesday, March 4, ahead the club’s crucial MTN FA Cup Round of 16 match against Eleven Wise, scheduled for March 12. Despite the ban, the club's interim management committee chairman, Nana Apinkra, has voiced his strong opposition to the decision.

Kotoko vow to play at Baba Yara

Apinkra, as quoted by Oyerepa Radio, has made it clear that Kotoko has no alternative stadium options and will continue to play at Baba Yara Sports Stadium contrary to the GFA's decision, with the Reds still mourning the death of Pooley whose autopsy report revealed some shocking details.

''If Baba Yara does not meet the requirements, then where else are we supposed to go? This is our home, and we have no other place to play our games. We will play at the Baba Yara Stadium.'' Nana Apinkra said.

Baba Yara Stadium safety issues

The ban, which is meant to address lingering safety issues at the stadium, has sparked controversy. Apinkrah’s remarks show a clear defiance of the GFA’s directive, as the club asserts its right to play at what they consider their home ground. As the tension escalates, all eyes are now on the upcoming fixture and whether the Porcupine Warriors will comply with the GFA's demands or risk further sanctions.

''How does the TnA Stadium meet the requirements to host GPL games, yet Baba Yara does not? At TnA, players and officials have to get down at the entrance and walk to the stadium (pitch rather) before playing their matches. Are these enhanced safety and security standards we are talking about?'' the Asante Kotoko IMC boss added.

The safety concerns raised by the GFA specifically has to do with the safety zone at the Kumasi Sports Stadium which must conform with the Enhanced Safety and Security Protocols of the GFA 2025. However, Apinkrah insisted that these issues have been blown out of proportion, and the stadium can host matches safely. The situation puts the club in a precarious position, as they now face the possibility of a standoff with the GFA, with the upcoming match against Eleven Wise looming.

The Reds may surely want to avoid the bad blood tat existed between the club and the GFA regarding the use of VEO technology to record GPL matches in the 2020/21 season when Nana Yaw Amponsah was the Kotoko CEO.

As things stand, Kotoko’s next move will likely determine the course of events. If they fail to comply with the GFA’s demands and go ahead with their plans to play at the stadium, the GFA could impose sanctions, including possible fines or further bans.

However, the situation is pretty much not straightforward given Kotoko does not own the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium which is a state facility.

Kotoko boycotts Ghanaian media firm

