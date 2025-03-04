Lisa Quma has got social media buzzing with her decision to name the president's son Sharaf Mahama as her crush

She named the young and handsome sports agent as she submitted her entry in a viral Shoot Your Shot TikTok challenge

Her post comes many months after the DWP star communicated her stance on relationships and her interest in not considering getting into one

Ghanaian dancer Lisa Naa Quama Darko has named 26-year-old Sharaf Mahama as her crush.

Apart from being the president's son, Sharaf Mahama's hardworking and affable nature has made him a hotshot for many young women.

Sharaf recently launched Legacy Rise Sports management, a few months after securing a licensed FIFA agent certificate. The agency has already signed buzzing talents including Abubakar Kamoko, popularly known as Bukok Tilapia.

While his father President John Dramani Mahama jokes about Sharaf being single, the handsome young man is rumoured to be in a relationship with Jasmine Djang, a beauty queen who the Miss Malaika contest in 2020.

Lisa Quama picked Sharaf in a video meant as a submission to the viral challenge Shoot Your Shot Challenge started by Jorgiana and Glorilla's ILLB2.

Last year, Lisa Quama communicated her stance on marriages she declared she was single and was not looking to consider any relationships.

Scores of fans thronged the comments section to share their thoughts on Lisa Quama's pick.

Lisa Quama's choice stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Lisa Quama's post naming Sharaf Mahama as her crush.

Hill mmimm said:

"His love language is NDC t-shirt 😂start wearing them 😂."

Purple💜heart🖤(Williepurple) wrote:

"Oh Lisa so u left Saahene Despite son ?😂😂 your Queen Solomon level dey high oo😂🏃‍♀️."

Bethany Charles remarked:

"From despite son to Mahama's son. Girl got goals."

BreadWinna noted:

"Sharaf ein taste no bi Nkasei ooo. 😂😂."

🤍 shared

"From Saahene to Sharaf ei queen Solomon 😭🤣."

CROWNZY Diara added:

"If you were being positive why didn’t you ask “what’s good about being northerner”. Maybe that wasn’t your intention but that’s the meaning of your comment. I just want you to understand my reaction."

Sharaf Mahama reconnects with his client

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sharaf Mahama had flown out of the country to the UK where he met Bukom Banku's son Bukom Tilapia.

The sensational boxer is signed to Sharaf's Legacy Rise Sports talent management and promotion company.

Sharaf Mahama looked fashionable in his black jacket, trousers and dark sunglasses with a Louis Vuitton Cashmere scarf as he interacted with Bukom Tilapia.

