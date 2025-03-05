As part of Stonebwoy's Up & Runnin6 Tour, the Ghanaian superstar is set to perform in London on March 8

Anticipation for the show skyrocketed after Stonebwoy landed in the UK after his tour in the United States

A video of Stonebwoy checking out the concert's venue O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire has surfaced online

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy has kickstarted preparations for his concert at the 2,000-capacity O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire slated for March 8.

Stonebwoy takes in the feeling of O2 Sheperd's Bush Empire ahead of his concert in London. Photo source: @Stonebwoy, @StonebwoySource

Source: Facebook

The event is part of the musician's ongoing Up And Runnin6 tour announced after his sixth studio album was released last year.

The show powered by Live Nation UK will have Fameye and Ghana's hiplife sensation AratheJay as guests.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician was spotted at the iconic live music venue which has hosted top stars including Adele, Amy Winehouse, and Elton John.

Stonebwoy was seen with his crew and production staff recceing (inspecting beforehand) the venue ahead of the concert.

The Jejereje hitmaker has had a packed itinerary since he arrived in the UK for his Independence concert considering the tight competition he is faced with on March 8.

About 14 miles from the same venue, three of Ghana's biggest promoters in the diaspora, Alordia, Akwaaba UK and West Coast, have partnered for an Independence Day concert headlined by R2Bees with King Paluta and OliveTheBoy as supporting acts. Both venues are about 30 minutes apart.

Shortly after his arrival, Stonebwoy went on a shopping spree splashing over a million on diamond rings and other goodies from Joseph Frost's jewellery collection.

He also had a walk through some of the city's principal streets meeting random fans in London ahead of the show.

Ghanaians anticipate Stonebwoy's London show

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their anticipation for Stonebwoy's upcoming gig in London.

Selorm said:

"Some people will have fun, while some will be here commenting nonfa."

lordwisdom14 wrote:

"So this small place way them Dey talk say he no go feel am oh no I think the space self small give him 🤔."

UncleLee_4343🇬🇭 remarked:

"So this small place wey dem say 1Gad cannot fill it, bro it's easy for him to do more than that🫡🫡."

MCcArthur noted:

"Arrh buh the 02 small like that, Comic rapper self said them sold out the place.. Enemies go shyyyyyyyy soon."

Stonebwoy's camp speaks on sabotage rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy's manager, Chief Stylez had opened up about the rumoured plans by some promoters to sabotage his artiste.

He shared his suspicions and allegations during an interview with Hitz FM's Cruise Control team.

According to Stonebwoy's manager, the promoters intentionally planned to host their event on the same day as his artiste. His allegation has been vehemently denied by Akwaaba UK CEO.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh