Made in Lagos Deluxe: Wizkid Releases New Edition of Initial Album, Adds 4 More Hit Songs
by  Yen.com.gh Naa Ayeley Aryee
  • Wizkid has got his fans excited as he recently shared great news about his fourth studio album online
  • The Ojuelegba crooner has released a new edition of his Made In Lagos album, which now has 18 tracks
  • The singer also gave a shoutout to the artistes Bella Shurmda, Buju, and others that worked on the new project

Nigerian superstar Wizkid is not playing this year as he has given his fans more reasons to keep talking about him.

Ten months after his fourth studio album Made In Lagos was released, the father of three has released the Deluxe edition.

Singer Wizkid releases Made in Lagos deluxe edition.
Made In Lagos Deluxe Edition

Taking to his Instagram page, Wizkid revealed that the Deluxe edition of his initial album Made In Lagos was now out worldwide.

The Deluxe Edition has four more tracks titled, Anoti, Mood featuring upcoming singer Buju, Steady, and the remix of Essence featuring singer Tems and Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

Wizkid also shared a video showing various moments including his everyday life, on-set making music, among other things.

Watch the video below:

The award-winning singer took to his Insta stories to give a shoutout to the artistes that featured on the new tracks.

Wizkid showers love on the artistes who worked on the new songs with him.
Fans and other Naija celebs react

funkejenifaakindele:

"We Dey here!! E ni sun!!!"

crazeclown:

"BIGGGG WIZZZ AGU."

mrmacaroni1:

"STAR BOY!!!!!"

papaya_ex:

"Big STARBOY!!"

mofedamijo:

"BIG WIZ."

boy_director:

"Make it look easy."

obi_cubana:

"Bigwiz."

sanyeri12:

"Big Wiz."

iamdikeh:

"BIG WIZ."

Wizkid shows up at the first US club he performed at

Media personality Adesope Olajide took to his Instagram page to share a video of Wizkid in a London club with some of his fans. According to him, the singer was celebrating the recent record he broke.

The singer who seemed to be abroad was spotted in the midst of his loyal followers. According to Olajide, Wizkid visited the first club where he performed to 200 people 10 years ago.

The OAP noted that the singer partied with the people at the club for free. Insisting that he wasn't paid for showing up at the club, Olajide stated that he just came to show love to his friends.

Source: Yen

