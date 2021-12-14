Delay has caused a stir on social media with a new photo

In the photo, the TV star proved that age is just a number

Social media users have reacted to the gorgeous photos

On-air TV personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay has proven that age is just a number as she has got the beauty to catch the eyes of the young ones.

Reports have been rife that the 39-year-old controversial TV presenter is in a romantic relationship with 26-year-old rapper, Amerado.

Despite that viral reports on social media, Delay is having none of that as she has stunned fans with a new photo.

39 year-old Delay drops stunning photo amid dating 26 year old Amerado (Photo credit: Instagram/Delay)

Source: Instagram

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh , Delay looks so gorgeous wearing a beautiful outfit.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

From the photo, she displayed a lovely smile while she was talking to someone in the background.

Captioning the photo she used love emojis.

Social media reactions:

marytenkoramaa:

"Love no catch you before,may God bless your union ma'am in a friend's voice."

official_belembelem:

"Love you mum."

charbygrace:

"Sister Afia nie."

richiceberg:

"So cute."

she_loves_zionfelix:

"Osobrakye3 s))n) nono agyes3 egya."

Popular blogger Zionfelix shows off cars in his garage in new inspirational photo

Well-known Ghanaian blogger Felix Adomako Mensah known in the world of showbiz as Zionfelix, has flaunted some of his cars to the viewing pleasure of his fans.

In a new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the blogger was seen showing off his cars while wearing a bathroom robe with his name customised at the back.

One of the cars is a plush Mercedes Benz that he recently purchased and took to social media to announce.

The other was a Jeep-like car which he added to his fleet of plush cars not too long ago.

Salma Mumin shows off powerful mansion for the 1st time on b'day, video drops

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has for the very first time opened up her doors to give her fans a sneak peek into her very beautiful mansion.

On the occasion of her birthday today, Salma Mumin shared a video of the very first surprise she received on her birthday believed to be coming from her 'bae'.

A friend of Salma Mumin was the one recording the video and took the fans of the actress on a tour of the mansion.

Source: Yen News