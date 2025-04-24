Michael Afranie, in a video, addressed Agya Koo's absence from the ongoing Ashanti Festival celebrations

He said the actor did not need a special invitation to participate since he was living in the Ashanti Region

Afranie claimed that Agya Koo might have been absent from the event due to his 'guilt' over supporting the NPP

Veteran Kumawood actor Michael Afranie has addressed his colleague Agya Koo's absence from the ongoing Ashanti Festival celebrations.

In a recent interview, the actor dismissed claims that Agya Koo and other prominent Kumawood actors had been sidelined from the events due to their affiliations with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He explained that he and his colleagues, who were involved in the Ashanti Festival celebration events were part of a Kumawood All Stars group that usually performed on TV platforms like Adom TV.

Michael Afranie noted that he and his group members decided to involve themselves in the AshantiFest celebrations and perform a drama play like they do on TV stations.

The veteran actor noted that Agya Koo failed to appear at the Ashanti Festival celebrations and did not need any special invitations since he was already living in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

He said:

"Even if we did not call him, did you see him [Agya Koo] at AshantiFest? If you live in the Ashanti Region and we are organising the Ashanti Festival, we do not need to send you any invitation. The only invite is the program lineup. You just need to look at the program lineup and come to the events from wherever you live."

Michael Afranie stated that the organisers of the Ashanti Festival celebrations were not selective of people who could attend the events.

He said nobody had any personal issue with Agya Koo to stop him from participating in the events. The veteran actor noted that his colleague would have been welcomed if he had decided to join him and the others who were part of the celebrations.

Michael Afranie explained that Agya Koo could have either acted in their drama play or performed his songs on stage if he had been involved in the Ashanti Festival celebrations and would not have faced any resistance from others.

He claimed that the veteran actor's guilty conscience from being a staunch and outspoken NPP supporter might have played an important role in his decision not to attend or participate in the Ashanti Festival celebrations.

Michael Afranie, a staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and one of the prominent campaigners for President John Dramani Mahama during the 2024 election campaign season, said that the rhetoric from people aligned with the two big parties has caused divisions in the Ashanti Region.

The actor added that political differences should not cause enmity among people and urged others against making controversial comments when speaking for their parties.

Reactions to Afranie's remarks about Agya Koo

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ignatius Abedi Pele said:

"He’s been loyal to NPP. He’s now a political activist for the New Patriotic Party and not advisable to be there."

Battaliondemon1 commented:

"Foolish talk by Michael Afranie. Why do you politicise everything? You expect him to come without any invitation? Were you not officially informed? Can’t he get the same treatment?"

Ernest Owusu-Ansah wrote:

"Is this necessary?"

