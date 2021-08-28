KNUST bashed for asking Ghanaians pay 700 cedis fees of engineering student

- KNUST has been criticised for appealing for 700 cedis to pay a student's fees

- A university's notice board appealed on Twitter

- The final year student reads Petrochemical Engineering

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has come under criticism for soliciting for funds for one of its final year students.

KNUST on Twitter appealed for funds to pay the school fees of a final year engineering student who is in arrears of 700 cedis.

The response has been criticized as the school is being queried on how there are no buffers or assistance to pay out the school fees, which is very insignificant.

"This is so embarrassing. Are you saying that among all the unions on campus: The Church, class, boys boys, the SRC couldn't save the situation? How about even the Alumni Office?. So no one is willing to contribute 50c to help this guy? hmm, it's embarrassing to ask the public," a social media user stated.

Bread sellers to strike

It has emerged that breadmakers in the Northern Region have declared a strike action over the high cost of flour.

These bakers, who provide a chunk of bread to consumers in the Northern Region, told GhOne Television in an interview monitored by Yen.com.gh that they keep incurring losses.

"The flour has increased by over 100 percent. We can't keep selling the bread at the same price we sell - which is 5 cedis. If we increase it too, they can't buy, so we are striking," a breadmaker stated.

The strike action, which begins on Monday, August 30, is expected to affect bread consumers in the region as bakers make a case for the price of flour to reduce.

Not long ago, the price of bread increased sharply in the Ashanti, Bono, Eastern, and Greater Accra regions as bakers and sellers say the cost of flour has skyrocketed.

A loaf of bread that hitherto was going for 5 cedis in Kumasi now goes for between 7 and 10 cedis. Same prices have increased across other regional capitals.

