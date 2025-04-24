Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have reportedly tabled a lucrative offer for Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus

According to widespread reports, Al-Nassr are ready to splash €100 million to acquire Kudus from West Ham in the summer

Meanwhile, news of the life-changing offer for Kudus has caused tongues to wag on social media

Mohammed Kudus is once again making headlines—this time, not for a dazzling solo goal or a lung-busting run, but for a potential mega move to the Middle East.

Reports linking the Ghanaian sensation to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr have stirred conversation across social platforms, with many Ghanaians weighing in on the possibility of their star man trading London for Riyadh.

Ghanaians have pleaded with Mohammed Kudus to consider a move to Saudi Arabia after Al-Nassr's lucrative bid. Photos by Richard Pelham and Issouf Sanogo.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr show interest in Kudus

The Knights of Najd, home to global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané, are reportedly prepared to trigger a hefty £120 million release clause embedded in Kudus’ contract, per the Sun.

The Black Stars attacker burst onto the Premier League scene in 2023 following a move from Ajax, where he was already turning heads with his intelligent movement and attacking versatility.

At West Ham, he quickly became a standout figure, tormenting fullbacks and central defenders alike with his blend of flair, aggression, and close control.

Mohammed Kudus looks on at West Ham's Rush Green Training Grounds in Romford, England. Photo by West Ham United FC.

Source: Getty Images

Yet, recent form has painted a more subdued picture.

Since December, Kudus has struggled to find the back of the net, and questions are beginning to surface about his long-term role in Graham Potter's evolving system.

Despite his dip, the appetite from Saudi Arabia appears insatiable, as Al-Nassr look to strengthen their attacking department, as noted by talkSPORT.

Ghanaians react to €100m offer for Kudus

News of the potential €100 million (GH¢1.75 billion) bid has lit up Ghanaian social media, where fans have been quick to share their thoughts.

Some see it as a golden opportunity, others offer humorous advice, but the consensus is clear: Kudus' next move is hotly debated.

@TheAtiila wrote:

"He should even present himself before they make a bid."

@edemgabby urged:

"He should go oo."

@Kelsarventures shared a similar sentiment:

"He should go and make money over there. Age is catching up soon, and he will start getting limited time on the pitch."

@OseiOwusu jokingly quizzed:

"Ɔte England hɔ ɛɛyɛ dɛn. It’s all about the money."

@PLGunner is convinced a move to Saudi will suit Kudus:

"With his style, dierr make he go. The Arabs go love his entertainment."

@obengs49 claimed:

"He shouldn't think twice."

@iamedemgabby2 concluded:

"He should run faster than Bolt and go. 😂"

Whether he opts for big-money football under desert lights or remains in Europe to chase elite silverware, one thing is certain: Mohammed Kudus continues to command attention, on and off the pitch.

Al-Nassr show interest in Semenyo

In a related development, YEN.com.gh revealed that Al-Nassr’s interest extends beyond Mohammed Kudus, with Antoine Semenyo also on their radar.

The Bournemouth forward has turned heads with a stellar campaign, positioning himself as a prime target for the Saudi outfit.

