Fabio Capello has shared his thoughts on the long-standing debate about Cristiano Ronaldo’s status as the greatest footballer of all time

In Capello’s view, Ronaldo ranks above many of the game's historic icons, though he stops short of calling him the greatest

With over 900 goals to his name and closing in on the elusive 1,000-goal mark, Ronaldo continues to rewrite football history

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) by millions of football fans around the world.

With 933 goals to his name and still playing at a top level at the age of 40, the Al-Nassr forward has shown no signs of slowing down.

Fabio Capello completely snubs Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the football GOATs

Source: Getty Images

Earlier this year, Ronaldo boldly declared himself the football GOAT, edging ever closer to the historic 1,000-goal mark.

The Portuguese superstar’s accolades include five Ballon d'Or awards, five Champions League titles, and numerous domestic league and cup victories across England, Spain, and Italy.

His incredible goalscoring record and consistency over two decades have earned him GOAT status in the eyes of many.

However, not everyone agrees.

Former Real Madrid and England national team coach Fabio Capello has publicly rejected the idea of Cristiano being among the all-time greats.

On a recent podcast, Capello stated:

"The best players are Pelé, Diego Maradona & Lionel Messi. Ronaldo Nazario is just behind them. Cristiano Ronaldo is a good player, but not at this level."

He added:

"Cristiano scores goals, but these three players have extra imagination and make something you can't understand."

According to Capello, Ronaldo may be great—but not among the greatest in football history.

Ronaldo Nazario rubbishes Cristiano's GOAT claim

Meanwhile, Brazilian football icon Ronaldo Nazario has finally weighed in on the long-debated question of whether Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest footballer of all time.

When asked directly if the ex-Manchester United superstar deserves the GOAT title, the Brazilian legend placed him among the top 10 but hesitated to crown him the best ever.

Ronaldo Nazario said, as reported by ESPN:

“Well, I don't like to get into these things, but people have a lot of self-esteem... I prefer that people talk like that about my performance, about what I was... and not that I have to talk about myself.”

“He has a fantastic story, doesn’t he? He conquered wonderful things, scored goals in every way, including a change of position because he has played as a winger and striker. "

"That's not easy. He’s among the best in history, but the best? I don't know... No, I don’t agree. I respect your opinion, but for me, he is among the best. I would say among the top 10.”

"Pelé number 1 without a doubt, Messi and Maradona tied together, Zico, Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, [Marco] Van Basten, [Zinedine] Zidane, [Luis] Figo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho Gaúcho, a series of players, there are many great players on this list, and I'm sure I'm forgetting some. Every time someone asks me about this ranking, I make a different list. Only these first three are definitive."

Haaland, other stars pick Ronaldo as GOAT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several players shared their opinions on the ongoing GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League.

The two legendary figures have long dominated the competition with remarkable goals and decisive performances.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh