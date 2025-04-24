A clash between solddiers and residents in Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District turned fatal

A 37-year-old man was killed while four others were wounded in the clash which took place during a funeral

Police were deployed to the area to restore calm and launch investigations into the violent incident

A clash between soldiers and civilians in Nyinahin, a community in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region, has left one person dead and four others injured.

The incident occurred on the morning of April 24, 2025, during the funeral of a resident of the town.

Three of the injured are currently receiving treatment at the Nyinahin Government Hospital, while one has been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The Assembly Member for the Nyinahin Bubuom Electoral Area, Clinton Darko, told Citi News that the altercation began when military personnel passing through the area encountered a group of young men dressed in military uniforms.

“The officers reportedly stopped and asked the young men to remove the uniforms."

The situation quickly spiralled out of control, with stones thrown and gunshots fired, resulting in the death of 37-year-old Akwasi Lala.

According to Darko, the military personnel fled the scene after the shooting.

Police have since been deployed to the area to restore calm and launch investigations into the incident.

