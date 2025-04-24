A Ghanaian prophet has generated debate online after he waded into a discussion on who would become the next Pope

In a video on TikTok, he said that God gave him a prophecy that the next leader of the Catholic Church would be African

Social media users who reacted to the video shared their views on the possibility of an African ascending to the papacy

A Ghanaian prophet is trending on social media after he detailed the vision he received from God regarding who would be the next Pope.

Taking to TikTok, Prophet Ogyatanaa, in a video on April 23, 2025, claimed to know who would succeed Pope Francis as head of the Catholic Church.

A Ghanaian preacher shares his prophecy about who he believes will become the next Pope. Photo credit: @Getty Images

He hinted that the next Pope would be African, adding that Ghana's Cardinal Peter Turkson was among the strong contenders to fill that vacant position.

"I am looking at the next Pope spiritually; the next Pope is emerging from Africa. I am looking at him and he is Black. I saw three countries from which the next Pope can emerge, and Ghana is included. I am the seer of the world, and my boss is included."

Prophet Ogyatanaa, despite not delving into specifics by naming the person to ascend to the papacy, opined that his revelation would not fail.

He then said that the reign of the next Pope would be a success, adding that Catholicism would be very powerful during their era.

"When he is enacted into office, he would make Christianity look so much better, and the Catholics would be extremely powerful."

Father Campbell looks at Cardinal Turkson's chances

The Director of the Weija Leprosarium, Rev Father Andrew Campbell, in an interview with Joy News, added his voice to the raging debate on who would be the next pontiff following the death of Pope Francis.

A Ghanaian prophet claims he had a prophecy on who would succeed Pope Francis. Photo credit: Getty Images

He did not rule out the possibility of the former Archbishop of Cape Coast leading the Catholic Church but said that the decision on who becomes the Bishop of Rome would only be made in the future.

Cardinal Robert Sarah has been named as one of the few African Cardinals who could be elected as the next Pope.

At the time of writing this report, the TikTok video of Prophet Ogyatanaa's claims that an African would head the Catholic Church had raked in 7,000 views.

Reactions to prophecy about an African Pope

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared their thoughts on the prophetic declaration by Prophet Ogyatanaa.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"So, what happens if your prophecy does not come to pass? As Catholics, we need a good Pope, not necessarily an African one."

Alice Enyonam Pretty Queen reacted:

"Nation Seer, I salute grace, Sir."

SaGE_TradES replied:

"Hmmm, upcoming prophet, you dey start to bet on Pope. Hmmm, watching you soon."

SAMUEL HEAVENSON added:

"So shall it be in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth."

Italian Serie A postponed over Pope’s death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Serie A postponed four league matches following Pope Francis' passing on April 21.

The FA announced the postponement of these fixtures after news broke that the head of the Catholic Church had died.

A statement issued by Serie A said the decision was made in coordination with the Italian government and the Vatican.

