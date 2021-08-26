The taxi driver was stranded in the middle of heavy floods after torrential rains at Kumasi Ohwim Junction in the Ashanti Region

He took the chance and jumped into the damaging floods as he made attempts to reach dry land

Two young boys swiftly moved to pull the taxi driver by his hands and saved his life

Two unidentified brave young boys helped save a taxi driver from drowning after a torrential downpour at Kumasi Ohwim Junction in the Ashanti Region.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the taxi driver can be seen stranded in the middle of damaging floods, as he stood on his taxi that had submerged in the floods.

Without any swimming skills, the man raises his hands toward the sky, as if he was saying his last prayers before jumping into the sweeping floods.

A/R: 2 brave boys save taxi driver from drowning in damaging floods in Kumasi, video emerges.

Source: Twitter

Some women at the scene can be heard in the video screaming and praying during the rescue effort by the young boys

Saving the taxi driver

While being carried away by the floods, the young man reaches towards dry land, and the boys swiftly moved to pull him out by his hand, saving the taxi driver's life.

The goosebumps-raising video has gone viral, garnering the comments of social media users.

Watch the video below:

