Serwaa Amihere has co-signed Ghanaian rapper Fameye's debut track for 2025, Fortified, released February 19

The media personality threw her weight behind the rapper in a recent post as she shared the rapper's new music video

She called Fameye a very talented artiste and established that the youngster reminded her of hiplife veteran Kwadee

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has expressed her love for Fameye and cosigned the rapper's 2025 debut, Foritified.

Serwaa Amihere cosigns Fameye's 2025 debut, Fortified and says he reminds her of Okomfour Kwadee. Photo source: Fameye, SerwaaAmihere

Fameye released Fortified on February 19 and followed up with a music video on April 24.

The song projects Fameye's signature storytelling prowess as he recounts life's realities and the need for him to carry on.

Born Peter Fameye Bozah, the 30-year-old star has amassed a huge following in Ghana and beyond with his approach to creating music.

The rapper who continues to stress that music is spiritual, treading the line of the renowned hiplife veteran Okomfour Kwadee.

Fameye has long held the embattled Okomfuor Kwadee in high esteem.

In 2020, he released a eulogy in honour of Kwadee, who has been inactive for over a decade due to what many describe as mental illness.

The rapper has reportedly been in and out of rehab centres, yet his issues persist. Reports indicate that he is with his family currently in their hometown, Mirigu Nabango, in the Upper East Region.

Fameye was forced to apologise to the hiplife veteran for using his image and name in his song.

Despite the criticisms trailing Fameye's gesture, the Nothing I Get hitmaker continues to hail Kwadee in his creative outputs.

In Serwaa Amihere's recent post, she established that Fameye shared some similarities with the embattled hiplife icon Kwadee.

The media personality threw her weight behind Fameye and co-signed his song Fortified saying,

Fameye reminds me of Kwadee. Very talented artist. Congratulations on this one. I love it.

Serwaa Amiehere's remarks were well-received by Fameye and many Ghanaian music listeners.

Fameye's co-sign from Serwaa Amihere stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanians in reaction to Serwaa Amihere's gesture towards Fameye.

@landish said:

"Right? Kwadee must be so proud."

@eye_witnessedit wrote:

"Ofcus, This version of Fameye is kwadee inspired. Hard sound🥂."

@Humphreywealth remarked:

"Fameye is virtually Kwadee, whereas King Paluta is Lumba.. I didn't say they are copying oo."

@iamgeekfluent remarked:

"This be what Ogidi Brown see aa, then ein-heart come no. The boy is too good."

Kwadee's mum speaks on his son's state

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Okomfor Kwadee's mum had granted an interview talking about his son's whereabouts after videos of him looking frail and dejected emerged online.

Fans were worried to discover from Okoomfor Kwadee's mum that the embattled rapper was not being cared for despite his suspected woes.

In a phone interview with UTV, Kwadee's mum established that she had not even seen her son for about five days and had filed a missing persons complaint with the police.

