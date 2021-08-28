A video of actress Maame Serwaa striding across a dining room has surfaced online

The video shows the Kumawood movie star flexing her confidence as she posed like a professional model for the camera

The video has amassed the views of social media users

Kumawood movie star Maame Serwaa, real name Clara Benson, has sent her fans into a frenzy after her video emerged on social media.

The popular Ghanaian actress, who recently celebrated her 21st birthday on Thursday, August 19, 2021, was videoed striding across a dining room which doubles as a kitchen.

The latest video of Maame Serwaa also captures moments the actress posed with confidence for the camera like a professional model.

The young actress was feeling herself as she flexed her hourglass figure with complete disregard for naysayers. The video has left many social media enthusiasts and her fans overly excited.

Social media comments

King_akuaxx asked:

''Her face has changed so much for me or am I lying?''

Nana Vee remarked:

''Wow, beauty all over. Body dey talk.''

Samuel Addo said:

''Everything on point, Maame. Keep shining.''

Jeff Boafo indicated:

''Maame, you can become a model ooh. See how you're walking like a pro.''

Nana Akua's daughters declare powerful words

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, over the past months, Nana Akua Addo's daughters have proven that they are just talented as their mother with their adorable fashion sense despite their ages.

The popular Ghanaian actress and international model is famous for dominating the red carpets of major events and redefining celebrity looks.

Nana Akua Addo's first daughter, Jesusa Menaye and her younger sister, Afua Ohemaa Dokua, are following suit, and there's no doubt she's the one training them to be as fashionable as she is.

