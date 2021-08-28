Nana Akua Addo's daughters have expressed self-love as they declared powerful Bible messages over themselves

Jesusa Menaye and her younger sister, Afua Ohemaa Dokua, were filmed declaring words of affirmations about themselves

Nana Akua Addo urged her daughters while videoing the moments her girls claimed their self-worth

Over the past months, Nana Akua Addo's daughters have proven that they are just talented as their mother with their adorable fashion sense despite their ages.

The popular Ghanaian actress and international model is famous for dominating the red carpets of major events and redefining celebrity looks.

Nana Akua Addo's first daughter, Jesusa Menaye and her younger sister, Afua Ohemaa Dokua, are following suit, and there's no doubt she's the one training them to be as fashionable as she is.

No weapon formed against me shall prosper - Nana Akua's beautiful daughters declare powerful words in video. Image: Nana Akua Addo

Source: Instagram

The actress has not dedicated her Instagram page to only herself but also the girls even as she trains them in the way they should go in the fashion world.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Words of affirmation

In the latest videos, however, Nana Akua Addo captured moments her daughters delivered powerful words of affirmations on camera.

Jesusa Menaye and Ohemma Dokua declared that they are queens and not peasants, designed for greatness, their cups run over, heads and not the tails, lenders, not borrowers, stars, no weapon formed against them shall prosper, and the first not the last.

Watch the videos below:

1. Jesusa Menaye declare powerful words of affirmation.

2. Nana Akua Addo's second child owns her beauty and personal power as she speaks in a video.

Nana Akua Addo's daughters 'fight' in video

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Jesusa and Afua Ohemaa Dokua have been captured on camera attempting to outdo each other.

The adorable duo who were arguing over an unknown issue wanted to dominate over each other with their views.

Afua Jesusa and Afua Ohemaa Dokua, who are daughters of international Ghanaian model, Nana Akua Addo, seemed quite upset and none appeared willing to bow out of the argument the losing party.

Source: Yen.com.gh