Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka turned 73 years old on Thursday, August 26, 2021

His family held a birthday party at the residence of his son, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr, to celebrate him

Apostle Safo Katanka's beautiful daughters were present to celebrate their father

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka celebrated his 73rd birthday party with close friends and family, including his son Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr and his beautiful daughters.

It's not clear how many guests were invited to the party, but visuals from the event show the planners wanted fewer people, perhaps due to the prevailing pandemic.

However, that didn't stop his daughters from having fun at the opulent event, which saw performances from Kofi Kinaata.

Beautiful daughters of Apostle Safo Kantanka show off at his lavish 73rd b'day party; videos, photos emerge. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's daughters were captured seated behind a beautifully decorated table, and at one point, stood up to jam to a live band performance.

The birthday party of the founder of Kantanka Automobile was held in Accra at the mansion of his son, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr.

See video and photos of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's beautiful daughters at the event.

1. Beautiful daughters of Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo having fun at their dad’s 73rd birthday party.

2. Daughters of Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo show off at their dad's birthday bash.

