Criss Waddle, in a video, hit the street inside his expensive Ferrari 488 Spider with his son, Tremaine Waddle, popularly known as AMG Trey

The rapper's son looked all grown up as he sat behind the wheel of his father's associate's G-Wagon and admired its unique features

AMG Trey's video marked a rare public appearance as his father, Criss Waddle, had kept him from the public spotlight in recent years

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper and real estate mogul, Criss Waddle's son, Tremaine Waddle, popularly known as AMG Trey, has courted attention on social media after a recent video of him surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Chief Executive Officer of AMG Business was spotted cruising in town inside his expensive Ferrari 488 Spider with his son.

AMG Trey and Criss Waddle arrived at a public location to link up with the latter's proclaimed God son and Automobile dealer, AMG Benjamin, who met them with an expensive white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

Criss Waddle later hopped in the G-Wagon with AMG Benjamin as they took the car around for a spin. The two AMG Business affiliates later jammed to the rapper's 2018 hit single, King Kong, which featured the 2018 BET Awards Viewer's Choice Best International Act nominee Kwesi Arthur.

The Waddle Estate company owner and AMG Benjamin later returned to their previous location, where AMG Trey sat behind the wheel of the G-Wagon and admired its unique features.

The rapper's young son looked mature as he sported a designer T-shirt, a pair of trousers and an expensive sneaker and waved to his father as he was being recorded on camera with a smartphone.

AMG Trey, who has been shielded from the public spotlight by Criss Waddle for a long time, has changed beyond recognition over the years. Many Ghanaians reacted with surprise, noting how quickly the AMG Business record label boss' son has grown.

Criss Waddle, the younger brother of veteran highlife musician Kwaisey Pee, welcomed his son AMG Trey with his baby mama and long-time former girlfriend, Maame Saaba, many years ago. Aside from his son Trey, Waddle has a daughter named Coco Dearie.

Since bursting onto the Ghanaian music scene as one of the founding members of the R2bees music group, Criss Waddle has maintained prominence as one of the richest artistes in the country.

The AMG Business record label owner, who is credited for playing an instrumental role in fellow rapper Medikal's rise in the rap scene since the 2010s, owns numerous expensive cars, including Mercedes Benz, Audi, Bentley, Range Rover, Ferrari and Dodge.

A few years ago, Criss Waddle expanded his business enterprise by starting his own real estate company, Waddle Estate, which specialises in selling lands and developing ultra-modern architectural drawings.

The rapper's real estate company also deals in the building of private and commercial properties, the sale of estates, the renting of properties and the management of personal properties.

Watch the video below:

