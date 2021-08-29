Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka celebrated his 73rd birthday with an African map themed cake

It took over six men to wheel the cake to his extravagant party

A video of the moment the young men were struggling to push the cake to the event ground has emerged

The founder of Kantanka Automobile, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has marked turning 73 years old with a lavish party, with family and loved ones in attendance.

The Ghanaian business owner arrived at his birthday party in Accra in the company of his son, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr, to be honoured as the royal he is.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's party planners ordered an African map themed cake, denoting his popular moniker ''African Star''.

Video of over 6 men pushing Safo Kantanka's African map themed b'day cake pops up.

Source: Instagram

It took over six young men to wheel the huge cake to the event as bloggers captured the moment. The video has been posted along with a few snapshots of the celebration.

Watch the video below:

Safo Kantanka's beautiful daughters at his party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka celebrated his 73rd birthday party with close friends and family, including his son Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jr and his beautiful daughters.

It's not clear how many guests were invited to the party, but visuals from the event show the planners wanted fewer people, perhaps due to the prevailing pandemic.

However, that didn't stop his daughters from having fun at the opulent event, which saw performances from Kofi Kinaata.

