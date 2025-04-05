A video of a Ghanaian lady in the US complaining about food prices has triggered reactions on social media

Observing that food prices had soared, the woman opened up about how she intends to end food wastage

Many people who saw the video shared their views on the observation made by the woman

A Ghanaian lady currently living in the US is not happy about rising food prices and has decided to speak out.

It all happened after she visited Costo, a large retail warehouse in the US to buy groceries only to find out that prices of food items had shot up.

A video making waves on TikTok and sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the middle-aged woman standing in front of the store shelves in disbelief as she starred at the new price label on a bag of rice

She expressed surprise that a bag of rice now sells for $22 equivalent to GH¢300 adding that the sizes of items such as groundnut paste cans had also been reduced.

The woman who seemed none too pleased at that point indicated that the unexpected twist would mean ending food wastage in her home.

"Now food items have become expensive, anyone who would come to my house and waste food would incur my displeasure. I am saying that because now the foodstuffs are expensive", she lamented in the video.

The concerns of the woman come against the backdrop of tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration on imported food items into the country.

On February 1, 2025, Trump signed an executive order imposing 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods. The tariffs were eventually enforced on March 4, 2025.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 800 likes and 67 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to rising food prices in the US

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the rise in food prices. Others also admonished her to consider returning to Ghana.

Yaa foods and more reacted:

"It’s not easy to.. from $14… what kills me is the price of eggs."

Mighty 1 commented:

"Please come to Ghana. Food is cheap in Ghana."

Hadas wrote:

"I started weight loss because of how expensive food is these days… egg is $9 hmm Asem ooo."

Inti’s Jewelry indicated:

"What…Which state I just bought 2 yesterday in Maryland it was $17 each."

Yaw dwarkwaa opined:

"For this, I blame Trump's tariffs, imported coming to the US would not be as cheap as it used to be. Tough times ahead, but God dey."

Vasa stated:

"I’ll be at your house this weekend to eat. Don’t ask me how many pieces of yarn I want."

Lady plans to set shop in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady who recently moved to Canada complained that there were no grocery stores in her neighbourhood.

The lady said she only realised this after she tried buying pepper in the neighbourhood while cooking.

She said the worst part was that she was told to drive 40 minutes to Walmart to get the required pepper.

