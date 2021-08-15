Freedom Jacob Caesar organised an extravagant party to celebrate his senior brother's birthday

The lavish party was attended by Michael Blackson and performing artistes, Kuami Eugene and Bisa Kdei

The birthday celebrant, Kwaku Bediako, turned 50 years old

Ghanaian businessman, Freedom Jacob Caesar, has organised a lavish party for his senior brother to mark his 50th birthday.

There was a display of high taste of class, grandeur, and royalty at the birthday dinner reported to have cost over half a million Ghana cedis, said Pulse Ghana.

The video seen on Freedom Jacob Ceaser's Instagram page was first captioned "Freedom Jacob Ceaser throws $100,000 honouring for his brother @50".

Freedom Jacob Caesar throws lavish party worth GHc600k to celebrate brother's 50th birthday, video pops up. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

Essence of organising the birthday

The equivalent of the said amount in cedis is almost GHc600.000. The dinner hosted by Joy FM's Nathaniel Attoh saw Kuami Eugene and Bisa Kdei performing, with other stars like Michael Blackson and his fiancée present.

Speaking about the essence for honouring his senior brother, Kwaku Bediako, who is also accomplished and wealthy, Freedom Jacob quizzed:

"What is the value of life when one can not be celebrated?"

Freedom Jacob Cease, also known as Nana Kwame Bediako, seized the moment to reveal that he met his brother for the first time when he was 11 years old.

"That journey of coming to Accra to see you was the beginning of my destiny, my success, I owe you," he said.

Friends and family of the birthday celebrant were also present and they took turns to wish him a happy 50th birthday.

Watch the video below:

Source: Yen.com.gh