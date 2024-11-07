Equatorial Guinea's First Lady Constancia Mangue Obiang is displeased by Baltasar Engonga's scandal

Engonga is reported to have had affairs with loads of women and recorded them, leading to a leak of private videos online

In a meeting with the country's Prime Minister, Mrs Obiang urged the government to tackle the issue to restore the dignity of women

Equatorial Guinea's First Lady, Constancia Mangue Obiang, has reacted to the scandal involving the former Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), Baltasar Ebang Engonga.

Engonga put Equatorial Guinea in the trends after affairs between him and numerous women, including wives and relatives of some prominent people, captured on tapes went viral.

The tapes, discovered during a reported fraud investigation into Engonga, were leaked online, leading to massive commentary about the Central African state.

First Lady abhors Baltasar scandal

During a meeting with Prime Minister Manuel Osa Nsue, the First Lady voiced her indignation over the incident, saying:

"It does nothing but distort and denigrate the image of the Equatoguinean woman."

In a statement posted on the First Lady's official Facebook page on Thursday, November 7, 2024, Mrs. Obiang called for immediate government intervention to uphold the dignity of the country's women and protect their privacy in the digital age.

The First Lady worried that while the government has made strides in advancing gender equality, proactive measures are essential—not only to respond to incidents like this but also to prevent them—to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all women.

Prime Minister Osa Nsue acknowledged the scandal's significant impact and emphasized the importance of implementing measures to safeguard individual privacy and the nation's public image.

He noted that the government is considering stricter privacy laws as it grapples with the scandal's effect on the country's public image and gender equality initiatives.

"The Government of Equatorial Guinea, aware of the impact of social media and the growing presence of private content on digital platforms, is also considering strengthening laws related to privacy and personal data protection to prevent further violations of citizens' rights," Mr. Osa Nsue said.

The Prime Minister recognized the broader discussion sparked by the Baltasar Ebang Engonga case regarding the boundaries of privacy in the digital age and the role of institutions in protecting individuals' fundamental rights.

"In this regard, the government emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach combining legislation, education, and social awareness to curb the proliferation of inappropriate online content," he added.

The First Lady's statement follows a Real Equatorial Guinea report that Engonga had been relieved of his position at ANIF.

His sacking was preceded by a directive from Mbasogo's vice president, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mangue, to suspend any officials involved in the adult tapes scandal and the restriction of WhatsApp to avoid sharing of the videos.

