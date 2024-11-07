Ghanaian Islamic scholar and media personality Sheikh Muhammad Bagnya has reportedly passed

According to former Ibrahim Saanie Daara, Bagnya’s death is a major blow to the Muslim community

Janaiza prayers are scheduled at the Nungua Central Mosque at 2 p.m. today (November 7, 2024)

Famous Ghanaian Islamic scholar, radio, and TV personality Sheikh Muhammad Bagnya has reportedly passed away.

Ibrahim Saanie Daara, a former Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), announced this on Facebook recently.

The late Sheikh Muhammad Bagnya is renowned for his profound knowledge and understanding of Islam. Photo credit: ibrahim.daara

Source: Facebook

In his post on the platform, Ibrahim Saanie Daara said Sheikh Muhammad Bagnya’s departure had left a void in his and many others' hearts.

“His departure has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of all who knew him and benefitted from his wisdom, compassion, and dedication to Islam and the service of the Muslim Ummah in Ghana.”

“Sheikh Muhammad Bagnya was a man of profound knowledge and understanding of Islam, embodying piety, humility, and sincerity in every aspect of his life,” he added.

Ibrahim Saanie Daara also shared details of some of their work together and other plans for the future.

Janaiza prayers will be held for Sheikh Muhammad Bagnya at the Nungua Central Mosque at 2 pm today (November 7, 2024).

Netizens mourn Islamic scholar

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the post about the late Islamic scholar made by Ibrahim Saanie Daara.

Bilkis Nuhu Kokroko said:

"Inaalilaahi wainaa ilaihi rajiun. May Allah have mercy on Sheikh and receive him into the highest rank in Jana. Aameen."

Hassi Baniaz wrote:

"May Allah have mercy on him 🙏🏽"

Sedzi Shabashie said:

"Amen 👏👏👏"

Labo Mijiyawa Rabiu wrote:

"Allahuma Aameen. May his legacy continue to live on forever. Ibrahim Sannie Daara, you have summarized the character of Muhammad Bagnya. May Allah accept all his good deeds and forgive his shortcomings 🤲"

Lamie Hasiyatu said:

"Ameen."

Ghana’s Bill Gates reported dead at 61

YEN.com.gh reported on the death of businessman and founder of SOFTtribe Herman Kojo Chinery-Hesse.

The Ghanaian tech giant reportedly passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on September 17, 2024.

Herman Chinery-Hesse was buried on November 2, 2024, and many people reflected on his contributions.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh