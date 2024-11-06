Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro have been handed their debut at Barca Atletic in the game against Real Sociedad

Both players came on in the second half of the pulsating 1-1 draw at the Estadi Johan Cryuff on Monday

Issah and Oduro joined the Barcelona B side in the summer transfer window from Ghanaian sides Dreams FC and Accra Lions respectively

Ghanaian youngsters Aziz Issah and David Oduro have finally made their debut for Barca Atletic in Spain.

The former Ghana Premier League stars made their first appearance for the club in the league game against Real Sociedad B on Monday night.

Both players had to wait for all necessary documents to be cleared before joining the matchday squad.

Aziz Issah and David Oduro were handed their debut at Barca Atletic in the game against Real Sociedad. Photo: Twitter/ @BarcelonaB.

In videos shared on social media, Oduro starred on the left flank while Issah featured on the right side as Barca Atletic were held to a 1-1 draw.

The former Accra Lions and Dreams FC stars started from the bench and were introduced in the game in the second half.

The visitors opened the scoring after 37 minutes through Mikel Goti before Unai levelled for the Catalans with 20 minutes remaining.

Oduro and Issah shine on debut

Despite starting from the bench, both players excelled as Barca Atletic dominated the game especially in the second half.

Oduro, who was playing at left-back sent in some brilliant crosses while defending with amazing awareness. His surging runs caused trouble for the right back of Real Sociedad.

The talented defender joined Barca Atletic on a three-year deal from Accra Lions in the summer transfer window, as reported by Ghana Web.

Meanwhile, Issah showed glimpses of quality, delivering inch perfect passes into the box.

He also linked up brilliantly with the right-back and contributed defensively as well.

The Dreams FC player is on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Aziz and Oduro cleared to make debut

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian youngsters Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro have been given the green light to make their official debut for Barca Atletic, the B side of Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Ghanaian duo joined the Spanish outfit in the summer transfer window but their debut had to be delayed due to paperwork.

Ahead of the trip to Gimnástica Segoviana, the former Ghana Premier League stars were confirmed to have received the necessary documents to participate in the ongoing campaign. Read more:

