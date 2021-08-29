Gary Neville has said the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo gives him the confidence Man United can now challenge for the Premier League

However, the legendary defender maintained Chelsea and Man City remain clear favourites to cart home the domestic title

Both the Blues and City have had a fine start to the season, with the latter hammering Arsenal 5-0 to underscore their title credentials

Gary Neville has backed Man United to challenge for the Premier League title after the sensational re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a successful career at Old Trafford that saw him win a number of titles including his first Ballon d'Or. photo: Getty Images.

United confirmed on Friday, August 27, they had reached an agreement with Juventus to bring back the Portuguese ace to Old Trafford in a transfer that caught everyone by surprise.

Neville now believes United have a much better chance of rivalling for the domestic crown, noting the five-time Ballon d'Or winner guarantees his former side goals.

"Absolutely it brings them closer to winning the title, it will absolutely get them closer. But do I think it will win them the title at this point? No I don’t. But now I’m more excited about Manchester United challenging for the title than I was maybe five or six days ago," the former defender said as quoted by Metro UK.

However, he was quick to observe that Ronaldo may not have a big impact of catapulting United to glory, claiming Man City and Chelsea remain title favourites.

"But let’s be clear, Manchester City have been exceptional for the last three or four seasons. Chelsea just won the Champions League and now have a better team this season. So they’re also against the best two teams in Europe, three if you count Liverpool," he added.

Neville's claim comes at a time United had a pretty decent summer transfer window that was marked by the capture of long-term targets Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho who joined from Borussia Dortmund.

The Old Trafford dwellers had a bright start to their Premier League campaign against Leeds United before faltering at Southampton last weekend when they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw.

They will now be looking to make get their campaign back on track when they battle Wolves later on Sunday, August 29, at Molineux.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former Juventus President Giovanni Cobolli Gigli has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo was now a stumbling block to the club's chances of reclaiming the Serie A title.

And with several clubs being linked to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the 76-year-old has requested that the Biaconeri should let the striker go.

Ronaldo made an impact in Juve's opening day draw against Udinese despite coming on as a second-half substitute.

