Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to wear his preferred No.7 shirt at English Premier League outfit Manchester United

Reports have it that United officials are making frantic efforts to sell Daniel James who wears No.21 in order to hand Edinson Cavani the shirt

The Uruguayan was handed the No.7 shirt when he arrived in January, but due to Ronaldo’s CR7 brand, the Portuguese will likely be handed the iconic shirt

Premier League club Manchester United are desperate to hand Cristiano Ronaldo his preferred No 7 shirt according to the latest by Telegraph.

Portuguese legend who wore the club’s No.7 shirt during his first spell at the club agreed on a blockbuster return to the club last week.

Ronaldo who is currently on national assignment with the Portugal national team has completed his Manchester United medical in Lisbon and visa processes are already underway.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. Photo: Simon Stacpoole

Source: Getty Images

He also played in his preferred No.7 shirt when he joined Spanish giants Real Madrid and then Juventus and this is because of his brand CR7.

But there is a situation at Old Trafford over Ronaldo’s imminent arrival as United officials are making frantic efforts to get Ronaldo to wear No.7 shirt which has been assigned to Edinson Cavani.

The English giants United would no doubt rather Ronaldo wear the number 7 due to the immense marketing potential according to Mirror.

Whether the Premier League would agree to the swap remains to be seen, but it seems United already has the perfect solution in place to ensure Cavani isn't left with a number he doesn't want.

The current owner of the number 21 shirt at Manchester United is Dan James, who is in the process of completing a permanent £30million switch to Leeds.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United 12 years after initially leaving them has been described as a perfect business.

The 36-year-old left Juventus last weekend heading for Manchester City but some Red Devils legends including Sir Alex Ferguson and Rio Ferdinand changed his mind.

Mourinho reacts to Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford

Mourinho was asked about the five-time Ballon d'Or's return to United during his prematch conference over the weekend.

“The only thing I say and it seems basic and logical to me, if Juve are happy, if Cristiano is happy and United are happy, then it’s the perfect business.

"There’s no need to talk about Cristiano. For 20 years he has written history, there’s nothing to comment.”

Ronaldo has more Instagram followers than all Premier League clubs combined

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's stock is getting higher since he decided to return to Manchester United after 11 years away from Old Trafford.

The news of the 36-year-old playing at the Theatre of Dreams has affected everything about him positively including his current followers on social media.

A report from ESPN FC revealed that while all Premier League clubs have 186,000,000 followers on Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo alone is followed by 335,000,000 million people.

