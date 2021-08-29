Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford is set to see him become the Premier League's best-paid player

Reports suggest the Portuguese will be earning a massive £480,000-a-week (about GHS 3.9 million) in wages

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne is currently the league's highest earner, with the midfielder taking home a huge £385,000-a-week (about GHS 3.2 million)

Ronaldo, who is currently in Lisbon is expected to put pen to pare on his United deal in the coming days

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to become Premier League's highest earner ahead of his stunning return to Man United.

United confirmed on Friday, August 26, they had reached an agreement with Juventus to re-sign Ronaldo subject to personal terms being agreed and a medical completed.

According to Metro UK, Ronaldo is yet to put pen to paper on his contract despite the Red Devils formally submitting an offer.

However, the publication added there are not expected stumbling blocks to the veteran striker signing the deal given his old club forwarded one of the most lucrative offers in their history.

The Sun reports the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to pocket a massive £480,000-a-week (about GHS 3.9 million) or around £25millon a year (207 million).

The massive wages will see him become the highest earner in the Premier League ahead of Man City's Kevin De Bruyne who is believed to be banking around £385,000-a-week (about GHS 3.2 million).

It is understood Ronaldo has been forwarded with a two-year contract offer at Old Trafford, with his wages now dwarfing David de Gea's £375,000-a-week which had him as the club's best earner.

According to reports, Ronaldo is expected to earn more millions as he will get a cut from the sale of his replica shirts by Man United.

The 36-year-old is currently in Lisbon where he is believed he could have his medical before flying to Manchester later.

His second debut for the Red Devils is expected to be against Newcastle at Old Trafford after the international break.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had to accept a slight pay cut to rejoin Manchester United from Juventus.

The Red Devils met Juve's asking price of £23.1million and an agreement was made to re-sign the 36-year-old to end speculation about his future.

United were quick to release a statement regarding the development after negotiations with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner took just an hour to accept a transfer back to Old Trafford.

