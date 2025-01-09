A young Ghanaian man is on the verge of losing his admission into KNUST due to financial challenges

Ibrahim Sagoe has been home for two years after completing Senior High School, but fortunately, he recently gained admission to the prestigious university

He is required to pay his fees before January 14, 2025, but fears he might lose his slot due to financial constraints

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A brilliant young man who has gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology is on the verge of losing his slot due to financial constraints.

Ibrahim Sagoe has been offered admission to study BSc Packaging Technology at the prestigious university.

Young Ghanaian man seeks help to further his education. Image source: Ibrahim Sagoe

Source: UGC

He is expected to pay his fees by January 14, 2025, but has been unable to raise the funds needed to support his education.

Ibrahim comes from a poor background. His mum sells koko, and his dad repairs electrical gadgets. Despite their efforts to support their ward, the earnings from their businesses are not enough to send him to school.

Sagoe wants to further his education and excel in his field to impact his community and beyond. However, this seems like a dream that will never materialise due to financial challenges.

Therefore, he is appealing to the general to come to his aid and support him with any amount to enable him to enrol in school.

Source: YEN.com.gh