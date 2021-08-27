Ronaldo turns down Man United's desperate move, accepts City's offer

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly rejected an offer from former club Man United who were desperate to land him at Old Trafford

The Juventus striker has been linked with a move to United's rivals Man City from Juventus this summer

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has told Serie A giants Juventus that he wants to leave the club through his agent

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Sensational reports revealed that Man United were itchy to sign Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of of their rival Man City but were turned down by the Portuguese star, Sport Bible.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner who made a name for himself while playing at Old Trafford preferred to join United's city rival instead.

Red Devils' faithful were worried that the club did not make an official for the Juventus striker but reports claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did an underground work but did not work out, La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo turned down Man United's desperate offer to put Man City in pole position. Photo by Nicolo Campo

Source: UGC

There have been reports going back and forth about Ronaldo moving to the Etihad with discussion still in progress about the sensational move.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Citizens are now are the only club confirmed to be interested in signing the Portugal international as Juventus have placed a £25million price tag.

On the other hand, City are reportedly offering the former Real Madrid star £12.8m-per-season for the next two years.

CR7's superagent Jorge Mendes had a meeting with Juventus chiefs regarding his client's stance about no longer interested in playing for the club.

And no formal agreement have been reached but there are possibilities that a deal could pull through before the transfer deadline day at the end of August.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has finally let the cat out the bag as he told Juventus through his agent Jorge Mendes he wants to leave the club, Sky Italy, reports.

Reports making the round reveal that Man City are in secret meeting with Ronaldo and are set to offer him a two-year contract at the Etihad.

It is understood that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will earn £12.8m-per-season which is currently lower than the €31m per year with Juve.

De Bruyne's verdict on Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh had also reported that Kevin de Bruyne is already relishing the idea of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Man City this season, Manchester Evening news.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has told Juventus that he does not want to play for the club again through his agent Jorge Mendes, Sky Sports.

And this development has excited De Bruyne with reports claiming discussions are already ongoing for the 36-year-old's transfer to the Etihad.

Source: Yen