Sharaf Mahama's rumoured girlfriend, Jasmine Djang, who is the beauty queen for Miss Malaika 2020, attended John Mahama's inauguration dinner

The pair, who have been rumoured to be an item since 2022, were seated at the same table, with Jasmine seated right next to Farida Mahama

Her presence at the dinner excited many of her admirers, who saw it as a sign of how serious their relationship is

Miss Malaika, 2020 and rumoured girlfriend of Sharaf Mahama Jasmine Djang made an appearance at John Dramani Mahama’s inauguration dinner on January 8, 2025.

The event, held to celebrate Mahama’s return to power, brought together family, friends, and dignitaries.

Jasmine was seated at the same table as the Mahama family, positioned next to Farida Mahama, Sharaf’s younger sister. Her presence sparked excitement among her admirers, who saw it as a sign of the seriousness of her relationship with Sharaf.

The pair have been rumoured to be dating since 2021. In 2022, Sharaf reportedly gifted Jasmine a Jacquemus bag worth GHC5,000 for Valentine’s Day. A video showing the couple enjoying a getaway went viral, fueling speculation about their relationship. Earlier in 2021, photos of the two cosying up at Glitz Fashion Week also gained significant attention.

At the dinner, Jasmine looked elegant in an all-white outfit, drawing admiration from attendees. She also bonded with the ladies the other brothers brought. Shafik Mahama brought his Algerian wife along with him as well.

The dinner followed John Mahama’s official swearing-in ceremony on January 7, 2025, at the Black Star Square in Accra. The ceremony, presided over by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo, marked a historic moment in Ghana’s political history. Mahama, who previously served as the 4th President of the Fourth Republic, has now become the 6th President.

His running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was also sworn in as Ghana’s first female Vice President. Mahama secured a resounding victory in the December 2024 general elections, polling 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total votes. His closest rival, former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party, garnered 4,657,304 votes, or 41.61%.

Jasmine Djang excites Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

dorinda.poku said:

"Imagine as a girl mum your daughter brings home the son of a whole president of a country 🥰🥰.. How proud I will be."

bellajohnson6218 commented:

"Very nice. This is beautiful. Akufo Addo should learn his children were so disrespectful and arrogant."

ro_gyann said:

"The one in the middle, which of the son’s does she belong to? I hope it’s not Shahid oo😂😂 because Shahid dey enter my eye."

Robest GH attends dinner

Another person whose presence excited many Ghanaians was Robest GH, a popular content creator who campaigned heavily for the NDC.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young man was excited to be there and interacted with Farida Mahama and other dignitaries.

Many followers of the TikToker used his rise from grass to grace as motivation.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

