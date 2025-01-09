Neymar Junior has defended Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial claims about the French Ligue 1

The former PSG superstar shares in the sentiments of Ronaldo, who believes the Saudi League is better than Ligue 1

Both stars who made their name in Europe have moved to the Middle East as they near the twilight of their careers

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Brazilian icon Neymar has endorsed Cristiano Ronaldo's earlier assertion that the Saudi Pro League (SPL) surpasses France's Ligue 1 in competitiveness.

Ronaldo's remarks sparked significant discussion during the 2022 Globe Soccer Awards.

Neymar’s own transfer to Al Hilal in 2023 has allowed him to witness firsthand the league's rapid evolution.

Neymar endorsed Ronaldo's claims that the Saudi Pro League is better than the French Ligue 1. Photos by Yasser Bakhsh and Al Nassr FC.

Source: Getty Images

The former Paris Saint-Germain superstar's high-profile transfer, which fetched PSG €90 million, marked another seismic shift in football as more elite players gravitated toward Saudi Arabia.

Neymar supports Ronaldo’s claim

Speaking to CNN Sports, Neymar echoed Ronaldo's sentiments about the SPL's rising standard.

Drawing from his experiences since joining Al Hilal, he remarked:

“Today, I think it is [stronger]. The level of the Saudi Pro League is increasing, and from what I see, it’s better than Ligue 1," the 32-year-old said, as quoted by Goal.

"Ligue 1 has its positives. The league is very strong. I played in it, so I know this well.

“Today (though), the players in the Saudi Pro League are better. Saudi Arabia has surprised me in a positive way.

"The people, the country, the cities, the culture. I think it’s a country that’s continually growing. It will also host the World Cup in 2034, which I think will be incredible.”

Neymar’s perspective not only highlights the SPL’s progress but also sheds light on the cultural and infrastructural development in the Gulf nation.

Neymar's achievements in Ligue 1

Having spent six seasons in Ligue 1, Neymar brought star power to PSG, becoming one of the league’s most dominant figures.

In 173 appearances, he recorded 118 goals and 77 assists, steering the Parisians to 14 trophies, per Transfermarkt.

His electrifying performances made him a household name in French football, yet his praise of the SPL reflects its growing status as a top destination for footballing talent.

Neymar's impact at Al Hilal

Since joining Hilal, Neymar has experienced a mix of highs and challenges.

Despite limited appearances, tallying just one goal and three assists in seven matches, he contributed to the team’s push for silverware.

Unfortunately, a season-ending ACL injury cut his campaign short, though his presence continues to elevate the league’s profile.

Saudi League's rise in global football

The Saudi League’s surge in competitiveness has drawn some of the game’s most prominent players, reshaping perceptions of Middle Eastern football.

Neymar's endorsement of the league aligns with its ambition to rival Europe’s top competitions.

What lies ahead for Neymar and Ronaldo?

Ronaldo is set to return to action for Al-Nassr on Thursday, January 9, in a clash against Al-Akhdoud as he aims to continue his impressive form in the SPL.

Neymar, meanwhile, focuses on recovering from injury, with hopes of contributing more significantly in the future.

Real Madrid fans praise Neymar

YEN.com.gh also reported that Neymar's response to Rodri's subtle Ballon d'Or jab at Vinicius had earned praise from Real Madrid fans.

Despite being sidelined due to injury, Neymar’s gesture underscored his importance not only as a creative force on the field but also as a unifying figure for Brazilian footballers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh