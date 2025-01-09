First Lady Lordina Mahama could not hold back her emotions when gospel singer Nacee performed his 2023 hit song Aseda at the presidential inauguration dinner

In a video that surfaced on social media, the First lady was seen in an act of praise while Nacee sang and highlighted their struggles in the song

Many people took to the comment section to ask why Nacee did not perform his 2024 hit song Kwen Kwen, a song he composed for the NDC in their presidential campaign

First Lady Lordina Mahama got emotional when gospel singer Nacee ministered at the presidential inauguration dinner party held on January 8, 2025.

Nacee gets Lordina emotional with Aseda

At the presidential inauguration dinner party, Nacee was among the musicians who gave stellar performances.

The gospel singer started his performance by singing his 2023 hit song Aseda, getting the First Lady lifting her hands in praise while singing along.

Guests were also heard and seen singing along to Nacee's song as they praised God for the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s victory.

While singing the song, Nacee made a rendition of it highlighting the eight year struggles of President John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in coming back into power for a second term.

The auditorium was thrown into a spirit of praise and worship as the sensational gospel singer sang the song with so much passion and emotions.

The event was attended by several guests such as Mrs Mahama's children and her daughter-in-law Asma Mahama, NDC party representatives, actor Kwaku Manu, newly sworn in Member of Parliament from the majority side the NDC.

Videos from the inauguration dinner party have taken over social media and warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Reactions to Nacee's performance

Many people wondered why he did not start his performance at the inauguration dinner party by singing the campaign song, Kwen Kwen, which he composed for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The video of Nacee's performance excited many Ghanaians who shared positive reactions in the comment section.

Others also mentioned the names of some Ghanaian celebrities whom they spotted at the ceremony.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Nacee's performance at the inauguration dinner party:

nanel_mills said:

"He should have sung Kwen Kwen 😂😂😂😂."

chica14_14 said:

"E check I saw this freedom fighter guy there 😂."

miz_debbie said:

"May God protect us 🙌."

addotownsend said:

"Is that the Raph guy sitting there?"

coiffure_couture said:

"❤️❤️❤️Nacee God bless you."

mamayo_2019 said:

"Goosebumps."

Nacee expresses faith in Mahama

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel musician Nacee has expressed faith in President John Mahama to fulfil all his campaign promises.

In a viral video, the Kwen Kwen crooner said his confidence comes from Mr Mahama's previous administration as president, where he achieved a lot.

Many people took to the comment section to share their views on the NDC's 2024 manifesto and hope for Mahama's second tenure in office.

