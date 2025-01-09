A video of a Ghanaian teacher reacting to the student turnout after school resumed has got people talking

She complained that the turnout was poor, hence appealing to parents to allow their children to come to school

Netizens who took the comment section of the video also shared their views on the comments by the Ghanaian teacher

A Ghanaian teacher has sparked funny reactions after she was spotted in the video sharing her frustration regarding her work.

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the teacher looking displeased while standing in front of a school.

Ghanaian teacher unhappy over low student turnout, appeals to parents in video.

Source: TikTok

She expressed concern over the low student turnout following the school's reopening and wondered what the reason could be

The teacher then admitted that she was very passionate about her work and was reluctant to go home even though the classrooms were locked.

'Some of us enjoy the work more than our salary. I closed from work, but I am reluctant to go home."

She appealed to parents to let their children attend school, adding that serious academic work had begun.

She also pledged that teachers would give their maximum best in 2025.

"The students failed to show up. Parents why, please allow them to report to school we beg you. We like this job than our salaries. Allow the students to report to school."

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the teacher's comments

Social media users who reacted to the video praised the teacher for her dedication to the job. Other teachers also shared their experiences regarding student turnout as school reopened after the festive season.

Emerald Reggie reacted:

"You've gain a new follower madam. hmmm say it again. A class of 46 only six came."

Felix Yuoni indicated:

"They're observing 24-hour economy; those who didn't come in the morning will come in the evening, prepare to meet them exactly 7pm to the next day morning. ɛyɛ zu."

jahbless394 added:

"My class out of 34 students even a single soul didn't come oo."

Confidence 1 wrote:

"Kyr3s3 me koraaa de3 I don’t think far. I Will be moving from house to house tomorrow to call them.".

Monica Kwatemaa wrote:

"Is true dear my three-year-old girl started last term and she is doing good God bless you all."

NANA ABRAFI added:

"Hahaha we closed 2:00 today ooo parents please let the learners go."

Abena Dwamena added:

"Hwɛ, my learners came in their numbers papa. I was surprised."

Enyo added:

"My total attendance was 17 out 64. hmmmmm."

Ghanaian teacher gari soaking as a gift

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian primary school teacher left in disbelief after a student gave him an unexpected present as an Our Day gift.

The teacher in the video was presented with ingredients for preparing gari soaking as his Our Day gift.

He, however, expressed disappointment, adding that he would quit the job.

