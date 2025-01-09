Asanntehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visted the Esama Of Benin Kingdom, Sir (Dr) Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion with his family

Otumfuo received a welcome befitting a King at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport as he arrived in Nigeria

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video celebrated the Asantehene for his show of friendship

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his family arrived in Nigeria to celebrate the New Year with his good friend, the Esama Of Benin Kingdom, Sir (Dr.) Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion.

The Asantehene touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport to a royal welcome befitting his status.

He went on the trip with his wife, Lady Julia, and children, Oheneba Kwame Kyeretwie and Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem.

A video that has since gone viral on TikTok showed the adorable moment when Otumfuo and his family were warmly received at the airport by the sons of the Esama of Benin Kingdom and were driven to the plush mansion of the Nigerian monarch in Abuja.

The Esama of Benin Kingdom could not contain his joy when he saw Otumfuo and welcomed him with a salute.

Asantehene's decision to celebrate the New Year in Nigeria dates back many years to when he pledged to visit Esama of Benin Kingdom every year.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video on TikTok had raked in over 2000 likes and 180 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate Otunfuo

Social media users who took to the video's comment section praised Otumfuo for his decision to celebrate the New Year in Nigeria with his good friend, Esama of Benin Kingdom, Sir (Dr.) Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion.

AJQUEEN stated:

"These are some of the reason Asantehene doesn’t pay attention to the ranting, bcos to him if he responds, it’s demeaning to his entire personality and what he stands for or how the world will see him."

Mr. B.B wrote:

"NDA is hosting some Odikro and just look at who's hosting Otumfour. in fact the gab between Otumfour and that of Dormaahene is from my hometown (yeji) in Bono east region to New York city in USA."

kwame Amponsah added:

"When Otumfour travels outside Ghana ,the respect and honor doesn’t go to the Ashanti’s only but Ghana as a whole. If we choose love , Ghana can be better."

Asante Barima added:

"Real recognized real.. This is the real table of Kings."

full"Signal wrote:

"I like the Benin King a lot, he looks older but saluted Otumfuor and look at the chair he gave Otumfuor and rather sat on the smaller one. God bless Him and give him long life for his Humility."

Otumfuo attends Ga durbar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited the Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II in June last year.

The historic visit was climaxed with a grand durbar at Ga Mantse's palace at Kaneshie.

The durbar saw many prominent people joining the Ga Mantse to celebrate the Asantehene, with East Legon Executive Fitness Club members leading the list.

