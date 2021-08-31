Choqolate GH has wowed her many followers on social media with new a photo

The burgeoning singer has dropped a new photo while sitting in what looked like her bedroom

Choqolate GH has come to be noted for dropping dazzling photos of herself online

Burgeoning Ghanaian dancehall singer, Choqolate GH, has dazzled her many social media fans and followers with her latest photo which is causing massive traffic online.

The singer who shares a striking resemblance to late singer Ebony Reigns, has released a new photo of herself without make-up.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Choqolate GH was seen sitting in what looked like her bedroom as she posed for the camera.

Sitting Pretty: Choqolate GH wows social media with new bedroom photo.

Source: Instagram

Unlike her recent photos that see her posing with make-up, Choqolate GH, this time around decided to flaunt her pretty natural face.

In the photo, Choqolate GH was seen wearing a blue-black long-sleeved dress as she graced a wedding she was invited to.

After posting the photos, Choqolate GH captioned it: "Make dem tell yuh!!! @choqo_late" and added a butterfly emoji to it.

Many fans and followers who saw the photo took to the comment section to share their views over the singer's beauty.

custodiolopez6 commented: "Wahoo baby so vary nice you like"

terzungweshadrach quizzed: "So you can speak pidgin right?"

rogerwflores simply wrote: "Beautiful!"

kenneth.richardson.750331 commented: "You are the one to beat Wow"

There were many such comments that prove that fans and followers of the singer really admired her beauty.

