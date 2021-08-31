Tracey Boakye has given her son an enviable birthday treat while vacationing abroad

The mother and son were seen in a Versace shop in Dubai spending some good money on the brand

Tracey Boakye announced that she together with her 2 kids were jetting off to Dubai for vacation

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has been spotted in a new video with her son, Kwaku Danso Yahaya going on a shopping spree in the Dubai Mall.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the proud mother and son were seen in a Versace shop inside the very popular Dubai Mall.

Tracey Boakye was seen asking her son to follow the shop attendant to be shown around the shop and pick whatever he wanted.

Cash mama: Tracey Boakye takes son on Versace shopping spree in Dubai; celebs react

Source: Instagram

The young boy who celebrated his birthday recently was seen in the video pointing at some designer clothes which were eventually picked out by the shop attendant.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After the young boy was done with what he wanted, his mother was seen paying for them as she busily counted some dollars and handed them over to the attendant.

The actress and producer indicated that she wanted to 'spoil' her son since he was celebrating his birthday by giving him a special treat.

After posting the video on her official Instagram page, Tracey Boakye captioned it: "Something small from mummy to you. Happy birthday once again my Kwaku @kwaku_danso_yahaya @versace #dubaimall #holiays"

Many celebs and fans of the actress took to the comment section to react to Tracey's video.

Actress diamondappiah_bosslady came in with the comment: "Your Kids are lucky to have a loving a caring mother like you keep putting smiles on their faces dear"

she_loves_becca wrote: "I really love how mama is counting the money"

she_loves_traceyboakye2 had this to say: "U can't guy the money guy herself, Money Spender Kwaku is grateful"

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Tracey Boakye warmed hearts on social media with a video of herself dazzling in matching African print outfits with her children.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the pretty mother of two was seen playing with her kids, Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Nana Akua Nhyira.

The trio was seen in their beautiful home as they posed for the cameras while goofing around.

Source: Yen.com.gh