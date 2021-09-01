Ghanaian Tik Tok star Jackline Mensah has spoken social media rumours that she has passed away.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Rumours surfaced online on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, that Jackline Mensah had passed away.

According to an anonymous Instagram account that sought to leak the information to a blogger, the Tik Toker had passed away and people around her were hiding it.

Photo source: @jackline_mensah

Source: UGC

But in a post on Instagram, Jackline has shared a screenshot of the anonymous Instagram user's message with a warning.

Jackline revealed that the spurious information being circulated has led many of her friends to troop to her house.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

That has, in turn, got her grandmother crying because she think she is dead as being speculated.

"You made my friends go to the house and she’s currently crying because she thinks I’m dead. Whoever is behind this account. This is your last warning. Stop sending such messages to the bloggers."

Earlier, Jackline had shared an audio of some anonymous people peddling the false information that she had died.

"So this started last week but then I told myself I wouldn’t pay attention to it cause people just want hype. But now it’s becoming too much. Why would you tell such lies about me?? I am not dead stop calling my grandmother."

Source: Yen.com.gh