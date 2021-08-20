A man has shared a secret about the majority of Ghanaian market women

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, he stated that only two out of ten market women are excited about sex

He added that the tiring schedule of their work is a contributing factor

A man has shared the reason behind what he says is the lack of or low sex drive amongst Ghanaian market women.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, he claimed that eight of ten market women in the country are either not interested in sex or partake in the act just to please their partners.

80% of Ghanaian market women don't have feelings; Man boldly says in hilarious video. Photo source: yencomghnews

Source: Instagram

He added that the reason for the situation is because these women are often tired.

"The market women, if you take 100%. Only 20% of them have feelings. The rest don't have any feelings. I am not talking about the women here, I am talking about the majority of market women in Ghana. The reason is one, the sex drive has gone down so even when you touch her, she gets angry. She doesn't feel anything. She's like a plank of wood," explained the man to YEN.com.gh.

"This is because they wake up really to go to the market, by the time she gets to the house, it is late. Because of that, they have no feelings."

What Ghanaians are saying

Ebenezer Yesutor Atsiatorme said: After carefully listened the explanation he gave, in my own opinion the guy is making sense!"

Nana Baah Asiamah shared an experience: "Oh yeah...is kinda true. I've actually made a close observation and survey@ Agbogbloshi Ti)bord)m square where I used to sell"

Kingsley Nweze gets personal: "Sounds funny but true. Not only market women. Even some younger African ladies don't have feelings"

Douglas Peters asked a question: "So why complain when their husbands go in for younger ladies? Your feelings are dead, if your husbands go in for those whose feelings are alive, you complain? Is it witchcraft or what???"

Mavis Asuowhyte chimes in "Is cos of stress they are going through...the family depend on the thier coming and going"

Source: Yen Newspaper