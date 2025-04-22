Inter Miami and Argentina national team forward Lionel Messi owns the most expensive car owned by any footballer

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s one-of-one Bugatti La Voiture Noire is the most exclusive hypercar ever made

An African football great features in the Top 9 list having achieved matchless success in European football

While the glitter of silverware catches the eye on the pitch in the world of football, it's often the gleam of chrome and carbon fiber that dazzles off it.

For football’s richest stars, cars are more than just a means of transportation — they’re rolling expressions of power, personality, and immense wealth.

Some of these machines are straight out of automotive folklore, while others are futuristic beasts crafted in the rarest molds of performance and luxury.

With players like Cristiano Ronaldo earning a staggering £218 million in a single year (according to Forbes), it’s no surprise that garages across Europe and beyond house some of the most expensive cars ever produced.

YEN.com.gh takes a look at Wealth's list of the world's most expensive cars owned by football stars, with Cristiano Ronaldo featured three times in the top 9 list.

9. Zlatan Ibrahimović – Ferrari Monza SP2 ($1.7 million)

Never one to shy away from making a statement, Zlatan’s Ferrari Monza SP2 suits his personality perfectly — bold, rare, and oozing with flair.

Inspired by Ferrari’s racing heritage, the Monza SP2 is a limited-edition speedster with no windshield, no roof, and no apologies.

With only 499 ever made, owning one is a flex in itself, but for Zlatan, it’s just another toy in a garage full of firepower.

8. Samuel Eto’o – Aston Martin One-77 ($1.8 million)

Tied with Zlatan in price but with a style all its own, Samuel Eto’o’s Aston Martin One-77 is British engineering at its most exclusive.

As the name suggests, only 77 units were produced, making it one of the rarest Aston Martins ever.

With a 7.3-liter V12 engine and an aggressive silhouette, Eto’o’s taste in cars mirrors his career — fast, efficient, and unforgettable.

7. Karim Benzema – Bugatti Veyron ($1.9 million)

Karim Benzema's love for speed is well documented, and his Bugatti Veyron reflects that obsession.

Once the fastest production car in the world, the Veyron is a modern classic owned by the ex-Real Madrid player wo recently aimed a subtle dig at Cristiano Ronaldo.

With its 1,001-horsepower engine and iconic design, Benzema’s ride is both a nod to performance and an expression of status.

6. Ronaldo – Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse ($2.2 million)

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t just own a Veyron — he owns the more exclusive Grand Sport Vitesse edition. With an upgraded engine and open-top capability, it’s a convertible that can still hit 255 mph.

It’s powerful, rare, and exactly the kind of statement you’d expect from one of the richest athletes on the planet.

5. John Terry – Ferrari 275 GTB ($2.2 million)

Former Chelsea captain John Terry might not be the flashiest footballer, but his taste in cars is pure class.

The Ferrari 275 GTB is a vintage masterpiece from the 1960s and a collector’s dream.

Valued at around $2.2 million, it’s not just a car, it’s a piece of automotive history. Terry’s choice reflects a more refined, nostalgic approach to car collecting.

4. Cristiano Ronaldo – Bugatti Chiron ($3 million)

Yes, he’s on the list again. The Bugatti Chiron is the crown jewel of modern hypercars, and Ronaldo owns one.

With 1,500 horsepower and a 0–60 time of just 2.4 seconds, the Chiron is as much about raw power as it is about futuristic luxury.

Ronaldo’s garage is essentially a museum of Bugatti excellence as the former Manchester United attacker continunes to dominate both on and off the pitch.

3. Son Heung-min – Ferrari LaFerrari ($3 million)

Son Heung-min may be known for his humility and team spirit, but his taste in cars is anything but modest.

The South Korean forward owns a Ferrari LaFerrari, one of the most technologically advanced cars the brand has ever produced.

A hybrid hypercar with over 950 horsepower, the LaFerrari is Ferrari’s tribute to innovation and speed — and it’s as rare as it is rapid.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo – Bugatti La Voiture Noire ($18.6 million)

If you needed more proof of Ronaldo’s automotive addiction, look no further than the Bugatti La Voiture Noire.

Translating to “The Black Car,” this one-of-one masterpiece is the most expensive new car ever sold.

Sleek, mysterious, and aggressively beautiful, it’s a symbol of exclusivity — and at $18.6 million, only a few people on Earth could even dream of affording it. Ronaldo? He simply added it to his already legendary collection.

1. Lionel Messi – 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti ($36 million)

Topping the list — and by a wide margin — is Lionel Messi’s purchase of the 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti.

Valued at an astonishing $36 million, this car isn’t just rare; it’s a treasure of the motoring world. It once raced in the iconic Mille Miglia and Le Mans, and its history is as rich as its price tag.

Messi’s acquisition of the 335 S was reportedly the subject of a high-profile auction battle — and a subtle yet significant triumph over long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who was also rumored to be bidding for the same car.

