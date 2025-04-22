A former Media General employee and Komla Dumor Award Winner, Paa Kwesi Asare. has landed a job at the Bank of Ghana

Paa Kwesi's new role at the Bank of Ghana brings to a close a journalism career that has lasted many years

Netizens who saw the post of Paa Kwesi's job were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section

A former employee at TV3, Paa Kwesi Asare, has landed a new job at the Bank of Ghana (BoG). Paa Kwesi has joined the Communications Department of the Bank of Ghana, a citinewsroom.com report said.

He transitioned from his media job at TV3 to a public service PR job. Paa Kwesi Asare is a renowned journalist noted for his remarkable contributions to business journalism in Ghana.

A former TV3 staff has landed a job at the Bank of Ghana. Image source: Paa Kwesi Asare

Source: Facebook

He previously worked with media organisations including Citi FM, Star FM, Joy FM, and eventually joined TV3 in 2016.

Due to his distinguished reporting, he won the BBC Komla Dumor Award in 2023. However, Paa Kwesi quit his job at TV3 earlier this year, leaving his fans and loved ones wondering what his next move would be.

It has emerged that the seasoned broadcaster has left the media fraternity for a role in Public Service. It is unclear if Paa Kwesi would ever return to journalism, but most of his fans were delighted over the news.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Paa Kwesi's new role

Netizens who saw the post about Paa Kwesi's new role were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some lauded Paa Kwesi for his achievement, others criticised him.

Paa Kwesi Asare wins Komla Domor Award in 2023. Image source: TV3

Source: Instagram

Another section of netizens claimed the role was politically motivated following the National Democratic Congress's 2024 election victory.

@charllycolegh wrote:

"Yooo yate yet tv3 claims they’re objective and neutral 🤦‍♀️ they should give us a break."

@maxwell_aappiah wrote:

"Ato is fixing his men. He should enjoy while it lasts."

@Samuel_amanor wrote:

"Ahhh, as if he’s some top economist."

@St Mecard wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 He will join Tv3 back. They should not fill his void."

@eric_skinpain wrote:

"This too be news? The value has really fallen."

@Albert Forson

"It's becoming clearer now. TV 3 was indeed for the NDC's agenda."

@MindDey1 wrote:

"The rest will follow suit soon, we all have Interest, no more neutrals."

@Proph3tofDoom wrote:

"Eii..hmm."

@IykeAinoo wrote:

"Lol congratulations."

@PrinceSaed wrote:

"Congratulations him on my behalf #citi."

