GFA President, Kurt Okraku, has charged the Black Stars to qualify for the World Cup in 2022

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers begins on Friday, September 3, 2021

Ghana starts the journey to Qatar 2022 with a game against Ethiopia in Cape Coast

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Simeon Edwin Okraku, has charged the Black Stars team to make sure they qualify for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

The Black Stars begin the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Friday, September 3, 2021, with a game against the Walias of Ethiopia in Cape Coast.

Before the team's departure to Cape Coast on Tuesday, the FA capo met the players, and spoke to them about the importance of returning to the World Cup.

‘’I just have a few words to share. I think all of us here have been waiting this moment, a moment to correct our history, a moment to put out names in Gold, a moment to make our individual families and our good selves proud. It’s a moment I have been awaiting for as the leader of this family, because perhaps this is my very first time," President Simeon-Okraku said, as quoted on the FA's website.

'’And it’s a moment each one of you should be looking up to if you are a top player. If you are a top player, you need to belong to the topmost platform in football. If any of you is not a top player, this is not the door, it means you don’t belong to this platform that confront us beginning on Friday."

Ghana missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia after failing to qualify for the global showpiece following three consecutive appearances.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, held their first training session in Cape Coast on Tuesday night ahead of Friday's 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia.

The four times African champions, went through different drills, including football works under the guidance of coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

In photos posted on Twitter by the Ghana Football Association, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the team is poised for opening the World Cup qualifier.

