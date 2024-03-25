Senior High Schools in the Ashanti Region that qualified from inter schools (Inter Co) competed in the Super Zonals

The 2024 Ashanti Regional Super Zonals Championship happened on Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22, 2024

Prempeh College won the boy's category while St Loius SHS emerged champions in the girl's category

The 2024 Ashanti Regional Super Zonals Championship was held on Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the Ashanti Region.

Several students from competing schools were present to watch and cheer their representatives on to victory at the two-day event.

At the end of the Super Zonals, Prempeh College was crowned the champions of the boy's competition.

Prempeh College beat Opoku Ware and T.I Amass to emerge winners. The Sofoline boys won with 142 points, followed by their arch-rivals Opoku Ware School with 123 points and then T.I Amass with 91.5 points.

In the girl's division, St Loius came first with 150.5 points, followed by T.I Amass and Kumasi Anglican with 114 and 94 points, respectively.

Social media reacts to Prempeh's Super Zonal win

Meanwhile, many people on social media have congratulated Prempeh College on winning the regional Super Zonal. Read some of the comments below:

Fred Kyei Mensah said:

Congratulations my Alma Mater Prempeh Amanfoo. I am proud of you.

Sadat Karim wrote:

Floreat Prempeh College

Fred Quarme Asamoah Mudphysh said:

We needed this...congratulations to us

Nana Akwasi Adu Acheampong wrote:

Happy 75th Anniversary Seniors. This victory is a precursor to celebrating the College for Excellence in all spheres of life in the last 75 years since its founding. Congratulations to all Seniors.

Ernest McMaanu said:

Congratulations Amanfo) Asanteman is proud of you guys

