Asamoah Gyan has finally launched his All Regional Games sports tournament at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium

This comes after several activities whipping up the traction from fans ahead of the concert

A video of Gyan and NPP presidential candidate Bawumia at the stadium has sparked mixed reactions online

Ghana's vice president and the New Patriotic Party's presidential candidate, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, was spotted at the Baba Yara sports stadium in Kumasi on July 6.

Bawumia was there to support ex-Black Stars footballer Asamoah Gyan to launch his highly anticipated All Regional Games tournament.

A video of Asamoah Gyan and the vice president has caused a stir online, attracting mixed reactions from fans.

Asamoah Gyan and Bawumia Photo source: X/MBawumia

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan ushers in Bawumia

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Asamoah Gyan was seen giving Bawumia a quick walk through the stadium as part of the launch ceremony.

Asamoah Gyan believes the All Regional Games tournament will revive grassroots participation in all sports disciplines.

Bawumia's well-timed presence at the stadium comes after the nomination of his vice president, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and his recent Ashanti regional tour.

While such appearances aim to increase Bawumia's popularity in the Ashanti Region, his party's biggest source of votes, they also serve as an opportunity to see how Asamoah Gyan could complement his ticket and potential tenure.

The vice president has already appointed Asamoah Gyan to his campaign team to manage affairs related to sports and youth development.

Ghanaians react to Bawumia's presence in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Bawumia and Asamoah Gyan's recent stint.

@IsaacB999 said:

I knew this all regional games is politically motivated

@OneConfidence wrote:

To be honest Bawumia don’t deserve to be a President

@sahabela noted:

The next to lead.

@iamBizey remarked:

One spoil penalty…the other spoil the economy

Asamoah Gyan recounts meeting Otumfuo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan had relived the memorable moment he met with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during his visit to Kumasi for the All Regional Games launch.

The visit was part of Gyan's tour of the Ashanti Region, which preceded the official launch of the All-Regional Games.

The football icon shared a video of the encounter on Instagram, expressing his gratitude and excitement with a touching caption.

Source: YEN.com.gh