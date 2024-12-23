NPP Central Regional Chairman Robert Kutin Jr. Dies After Illness
The Central Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Robert Kutin Jr., has died after a protracted battle with illness.
The Krontihene of Assin Jakai in the Assin South District and a family member, Nana Barfour Adjei X, confirmed the death to Graphic Online. Adjei said Kutin died in Accra on December 22.
Kutin, a native of Assin Jakai, was the Central Region Chairman for three successive terms.
Joy News noted that he is credited for his hard work in helping the NPP win the Central Region in the 2016 general elections.
His passing has been met with tributes from party members, political leaders, and citizens nationwide.
Kutin's family and the NPP will announce plans for his funeral and memorial services in due course.
The NPP has called on members to honour his memory by continuing the work he started and upholding the values he championed.
Ashanti Regional Chief Imam passes on
The Ashanti Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdul Mumin Haroun, died at 74 after a short illness.
Haroun died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi on December 18, 2024, according to his family.
Haroun has been credited with promoting peace and development in Muslim communities and the region.
Funeral held for Kwame Addo-Kufuor Jr
YEN.com.gh reported that a funeral was held for another NPP-adjacent figure, Kwame Addo-Kufuor Jr., the son of the former Minister of Defence, Dr Kwame Addo Kufuor.
Addo-Kufuor Jr's funeral service was held at St Cyprian’s Cathedral in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, on December 19, 2024. Addo-Kufuor Jr was reported dead on November 29, 2024.
Prominent figures in the NPP, including President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, attended the funeral.
Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh
