Shatta Wale's 'daughter', Shatta Berry, has warmed hearts with a performance in a new video

She is seen performing Shatta Wale's Taking Over song to his young audience



Shatta Wale’s music daughter, Shatta Berry, has grown into a young beautiful girl, according to a video seen by YEN.com.gh.

In the video, Shatta Berry is seen performing to a group of children, and from the setting, it looks like it was a party.

She was performing Shatta Wale’s Taking Over song and from her demeanour, it could be said that the young musician was really enjoying what she was doing.

It happens to be the first time she is being seen in a while after contesting in the Talented Kidz show about three years ago.

